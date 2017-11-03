Johnny Reid and Glass Tiger coming to Red Deer

Canadian country music star Johnny Reid will play in Red Deer next year.

Reid, with his long-time big band The Soul Providers and special guest Glass Tiger, will play the ENMAX Centrium in Westerner Park March 12.

Reid is a two-time Canadian Country Music Association Male Artist of the Year winner and a four-time Juno Award winner.

Glass Tiger, best known for its 1986 smash hit Don’t Forget Me (When I’m Gone), has five Juno awards and a Grammy nomination to its name.

Tickets are available on www.TicketsAlberta.com.


