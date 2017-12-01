FILE - In this Oct. 26, 2017 file photo, actress Ashley Judd attends The Women’s Media Center 2017 Women’s Media Awards at Capitale in New York. Judd says the fight against sexual harassment will be a ‘chaotic, messy‚’ endeavour, but she says women won‚’t allow public fatigue to slow the efforts. Judd was one of the first actresses to publicly accuse film mogul Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment. She told an audience in Kentucky on Friday Dec. 1 that the fight is about “ending impunity.” (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

Judd: Women will persevere in fighting sexual harassment

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Actress Ashley Judd, whose claims against a Hollywood mogul helped set off an avalanche of sexual harassment allegations, said Friday that the fight against sexual misconduct will be a “chaotic, messy” endeavour, but that women won’t let potential public fatigue about the scandals slow the efforts.

Judd told an audience at the University of Kentucky, her alma mater, that the fight is about “ending impunity.”

Judd said that film mogul Harvey Weinstein harassed her three different times. She discussed one episode in detail: an incident from two decades ago in which she said she was asked to meet Weinstein in his hotel room. Weinstein greeted her wearing a bathrobe and asked if he could give her a massage or if she would watch him shower.

Weinstein was ousted from the movie company he founded following a barrage of sexual harassment allegations that began with a bombshell New York Times article in early October. Since then, numerous prominent men in entertainment, business and politics and the media have been hit with allegations of improper behaviour with women.

Judd said Friday she hasn’t spoken about the other alleged incidents because she wants the focus to be on larger issues.

“I want to talk about how it’s not about sex, it’s about power,” she said. “I want to talk about how the statistics say that one in three or one in four of us experience sexual misconduct. But every time I get together with three or four women, it’s all three or four of us.

“I want to talk about how there is naturally a chaotic, messy, unprecedented socio-cultural, sexual change — the reckoning as some folks are calling it — happening around us,” she added. “And it won’t be tidy, and it won’t be easy, and we don’t have a playbook. We can’t go to page 463 and tear it out and say this is how we navigate what’s going on.”

Judd talked for more than an hour, discussing a range of issues that included gender equality, human trafficking and sexual abuse.

She said allegations of sexual harassment are becoming so frequent that “it’s really hard to keep track.” While some powerful men have lost their jobs due to harassment allegations, Judd said: “What about all of the women whose careers never got off the ground?”

“What about the collective economic loss endured, especially by women in low-paying jobs, women on the margins of the margin, the undocumented, the field workers, the gals in the diners who get their bottom pinched all the time? What about them?”

After her encounters years ago with Weinstein, she said, she told her agent, but neither of them knew what to do.

“Who were we supposed to tell, some fantasy attorney general of moviedom?” she said.

Asked later by an audience member whether she worries that public fatigue will set in because of the wave of allegations, Judd replied: “Girls and women are not going to let that happen. We’re not going to let that happen.”

Judd, wearing a UK shirt, stood centre stage and recounted her years on the Lexington campus. Also, the university announced it is establishing a fellowship in Judd’s name. The fellowship will focus on studying violence against women.

Judd, a social justice activist, serves as global goodwill ambassador for the United Nations Population Fund, which deals with reproductive health and population issues.

Previous story
Judge says Canadian’s lawsuit against Weinstein considered served
Next story
NBCUniversal will conduct internal review on complaints made against Matt Lauer

Just Posted

Pools and pickleball debated

City council looking for some hard numbers on pool and pickleball facility costs

Update: “No-frills” capital budget approved

City will spend nearly $81 million on capital projects next year

Updated: Servus Arena to open in January

City council approved funding necessary to open arena six months ahead of schedule

Woman injured, dog killed in Penhold hit and run

A 57-year-old Penhold woman suffered serious injuries and a dog was killed… Continue reading

Update: Lacombe-Ponoka MLA Ron Orr responds to controversial comments

The United Conservative Party MLA compared cannibais in Canada to opium trade during legislature

Update: “No-frills” capital budget approved

City will spend nearly $81 million on capital projects next year

2019 Canada Winter Games gear available at Bower Place

The 2019 Canada Winter Games Gear is available for the 2017 holiday… Continue reading

VIDEO: B.C. woman sets new world highline record in Utah

Nelson’s Mia Noblet crossed a 493-metre gap that was 120 metres up in the air

Colleges review honours amid sexual misconduct allegations

The wave of sexual allegations from Hollywood to Washington has left many… Continue reading

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle greet fans in English city

Chanting “Harry, Harry!” and “Meghan, Meghan,” hundreds of people lined the streets… Continue reading

Failing to address harassment allegations can cost employers

When it comes to sexual harassment allegations, no employer wants to find… Continue reading

Pope says ‘Rohingya’ in emotional encounter with refugees

Pope Francis asked for forgiveness Friday from refugees in Bangladesh for all… Continue reading

Teen killer, Kelly Ellard, seeks day parole once again

Kelly Ellard, who killed 14-year-old Reena Virk in 1997, asks for day parole

COLUMN: Is celebrity gossip your ‘local news’? Ottawa seems to think so

News Media Canada board chair reflects on heritage minister’s response to newspaper closures

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month