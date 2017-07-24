Justin Bieber cancels rest of tour for ‘unforeseen circumstances’

NEW YORK — Justin Bieber is cancelling the rest of his Purpose World Tour “due to unforeseen circumstances.”

Representatives for the Stratford, Ont.-native didn’t offer details about the cancellation in a statement released Monday, but said the singer “loves his fans and hates to disappoint them.”

Bieber has been on the tour for the last 18 months, playing more than 150 shows in six continents.

The Grammy winner’s upcoming concerts included two shows in Toronto in September and several others in the United States.

The statement said despite the tour’s success, “after careful consideration he has decided he will not be performing any further dates.”

Tickets will be refunded at point of purchase.