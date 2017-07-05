Kenny Shields and Streetheart show cancelled

Kenny Shields and Streetheart has been forced to cancel its Westerner Days Fair and Exposition show.

The band was scheduled to play Thursday, July 20 on the Main Stage, however, the band announced Wednesday they had cancelled their 2017 tour due to illness.

“We wish for a speedy recovery and want them to know they will surely be missed at this year’s Westerner Days,” Westerner Park CEO and general manager Ben Antifaiff said in the release.

The band was expected to play along with Chilliwack on the second day of the multi-day event.

A replacement act is expected to be announced soon, according to a Westerner Days press release.

Westerner Days runs from July 19 to 23.

Other concerts scheduled for Westerner Days include Jess Moskaluke, Nice Horse, Hey Romeo, Tom Cochrane with Red Rider, Jamie Woodfin, Ken Stead and Coleman Hell, Jocelyn Alice. For more information on Westerner Days, including event schedules, visit westernerdays.ca.