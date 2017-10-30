Kevin Spacey slammed for timing of coming out as gay

Kevin Spacey’s statement of regret after being accused of trying to seduce former child actor Anthony Rapp has kicked up a backlash.

The two-time Oscar winner apologized for the 31-year-old assault at a party in New York but then chose to come out of the closet, prompting many to question the timing and accusing the actor of trying to change the subject.

The two-paragraph statement — an apology in the first and a self-outing in the second — struck many as an odd time for Spacey to address his sexual orientation. Some gay rights activists say he also seemed to make a connection between being gay and sexual abuse of minors.

Previous story
Spacey apologizes after actor alleges past sexual advance
Next story
It lives! This nightmare machine writes bone-chilling tales

Just Posted

Update: Central Albertans will wait for Kenney’s plan for the region

Red Deerians hope for a rehabilitation centre to help people with addictions

Murray resigns from Pitt Meadows council after sexual assault conviction

Mayor John Becker met with Murray on Sunday.

Liberals to delay billions in planned infrastructure spending

OTTAWA — The federal Liberals plan to shift just over $2 billion… Continue reading

‘This is just horrid’: Five people die from overdoses in just over nine hours in Abbotsford

‘Yesterday, we lost five citizens, and family and friends lost five loved ones’

Kenney wins Alberta United Conservative leadership race

CALGARY — Former federal cabinet minister Jason Kenney has won the leadership… Continue reading

WATCH: Replay Red Deer — news highlights for Oct. 29

Watch the highlights from the week of Oct. 23 to 28 from in and around the City of Red Deer

Kootenay kidney patient awaiting Air Canada refund

Dan Ervin has waited for an Air Canada refund since his kidney transplant was cancelled in August

The flavour of Mexico in a bottle

Salmon Arm’s Caliente Hot Sauce Company brings a fresh product to store shelves

There’s a really simple way to get pesticides off produce

New study suggests there’s easy ways to remove pesticides

WATCH: Replay Red Deer — news highlights for Oct. 29

Watch the highlights from the week of Oct. 23 to 28 from in and around the City of Red Deer

Northern Quebec police warn of cannabis-laced candies ahead of Halloween

MONTREAL — It may be nearly Halloween, but authorities in northern Quebec… Continue reading

Jason Kenney to seek seat in Calgary byelection

CALGARY — Alberta’s newly annointed conservative leader is wasting little time in… Continue reading

‘This is just horrid’: Five people die from overdoses in just over nine hours in Abbotsford

‘Yesterday, we lost five citizens, and family and friends lost five loved ones’

Actress Rose McGowan says her silence over on sexual assault

DETROIT — In her first public comments since accusing film producer Harvey… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month