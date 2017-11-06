A lawsuit against Harvey Weinstein alleging the Hollywood mogul sexually assaulted an Ontario actress nearly two decades ago is being allowed to proceed even though lawyers have not been able to track him down. Harvey Weinstein attends the “Reservoir Dogs” 25th anniversary screening during the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival in New York on April 28, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Invision, Charles Sykes

Lawyers for Ontario actress suing Harvey Weinstein say they can’t find him

TORONTO — A lawsuit against Harvey Weinstein alleging the Hollywood mogul sexually assaulted an Ontario actress nearly two decades ago is being allowed to proceed even though lawyers have not been able to track him down.

A Toronto court gave the woman’s lawyers permission to file a statement of claim Monday despite their failure to serve Weinstein and his former assistant, who is also named as a defendant, with legal documents.

Alex Smith, who represents the actress, said they tried and failed to serve Weinstein at his home in Westport, Conn., and believe he could also be in Phoenix, Ariz., or somewhere in Europe.

“His whereabouts are unknown,” he said.

They also repeatedly tried to serve Weinstein’s former assistant at her office and through her lawyer but have not succeeded so far, Smith said.

None of the allegations have been proven in court and no statements of defence have been filed.

The court issued an order Monday for substituted service, meaning lawyers can take other means to serve the defendants with the lawsuit instead of doing so in person.

“When you start a lawsuit, with a statement of claim the first originating document, it has to be served personally, that’s the rule — meaning it has to be put in that person’s hand,” said Erik Knutsen, a law professor at Queen’s University.

“If for some reason you have difficulty with that, or it’s impossible, the rules of civil procedure in those special circumstances allow lawyers or parties to ask the court to grant what’s called substituted service but before you even get there you have to also prove that alternatives to something other than personal service don’t work,” he said.

Some alternative methods include sending it by mail or giving it to the person’s lawyer, he said.

Substituted service allows lawyers to print a notice in the newspaper or serve someone else, such as a spouse, if that makes it likely the targeted person will see it, Knutsen said.

“The overarching reason behind all of this is, suing someone in civil court is a really important thing and so we want to make sure that as best as reasonably possible, that really important document gets in the hands of that person and not lost or something,” he said.

In a statement of claim, the actress, who cannot be named as she is seeking a publication ban on her identity, alleges she was sexually assaulted by Weinstein while she had a part in a movie being filmed in and around Toronto.

The actress is seeking millions of dollars in damages, claiming she has suffered mental distress, extreme social anxiety and depression, as well as social isolation and feelings of guilt, worthlessness and shame as a result of what happened.

The civil case will return to court on Dec. 1. The woman’s lawyers will eventually be seeking to move ahead with the claim without using her name, arguing that identifying her would cause irreparable harm to her mental health and well-being. An affidavit filed in court said she may not continue with the case if she must use her name.

Smith said the woman is starting to see a therapist who will provide evidence on the effect it would have on the actress if she were publicly identified.

The woman’s allegations come as Weinstein, an Oscar-winning film producer, faces a slew of sexual harassment allegations from several women.

He was fired from his namesake company on Oct. 8, days after reports of sexual harassment by him ran in the New York Times. Weinstein’s representative Sallie Hofmeister has said Weinstein denies all allegations of non-consensual sex.

Previous story
Family to get $4.8M in crash involving ‘Melrose’ actress

Just Posted

Kentwood meet your neighbours event part of Red Deer’s Great Neighbours initiative

As one of six Red Deer neighbourhoods in a community pilot project,… Continue reading

Businesses in Red Deer industrial parks band together to talk about crime

Businesses from three Red Deer industrial parks are banding together to address… Continue reading

Man charged in shooting and machete attack

Scheduled to appear in court in December

Lacombe students share their eco-friendly bounty

Lacombe Composite High School students celebrated their harvest

MP Earl Dreeshen is seeking the Conservative mandate to run again in 2019 federal election

Conservative constituency association to decide by Dec. 15

WATCH: Provincial speed skating meet a blast for Red Deer club

Charlotte Murphy loves going fast on the ice. The 11-year-old is a… Continue reading

VIDEO: B.C.’s own hammock deer garners celebrity status

After getting tangled in a backyard hammock the deer in Prince Rupert has T-shirts, Facebook page

Cannabis activists say they still have work to do after legalization

Cannabis activists say that while they’ve succeeded in helping to push for… Continue reading

Daylight time comes to an end this weekend — amid renewed scrutiny

Daylight saving time ends on Sunday in most parts of the country,… Continue reading

Scientists discover hidden chamber in Egypt’s Great Pyramid

Scientists say they have found a hidden chamber in Egypt’s Great Pyramid… Continue reading

Idaho looking to cash in on starry skies with more tourists

The stars are aligning for Idaho — mainly because they’re visible. The… Continue reading

A shocking overdose photo exposed her addiction – and may have saved her life

Erika Hurt had become the face of drug addiction. The young mother… Continue reading

Disney Channel is making history with its first gay coming-out story

Disney Channel’s Andi Mack is making history with the network’s first story… Continue reading

Manitoba government rejects bid for human rights protection for the obese

The Manitoba government has voted down an opposition attempt to expand human… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month