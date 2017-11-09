FILE- This Sept. 22, 1985, file photo shows John Hillerman, left, and Betty White, right, arriving at Emmy Awards in Pasadena, Calif. A spokeswoman for the family of Hillerman says the co-star of TV’s ‚’Magnum, P.I.‘ has died. Hillerman was 84. Spokeswoman Lori De Waal said Hillerman died Thursday at his home in Houston. She said the cause of death has yet to be determined. (AP Photo/LIU, File)

’Magnum, P.I.’ actor John Hillerman dies at 84

LOS ANGELES — A spokeswoman for the family of actor John Hillerman says the co-star of TV’s “Magnum, P.I.” has died. Hillerman was 84.

Spokeswoman Lori De Waal said Hillerman died Thursday at his home in Houston. She said the cause of death has yet to be determined.

Hillerman played stuffy Jonathan Higgins to Tom Selleck’s free-wheeling private detective Thomas Magnum in the hit 1980s series set in Hawaii.

Hillerman also was known for his 1970s roles as arrogant radio show detective Simon Brimmer on the “Ellery Queen” series, and as a difficult boss on “One Day at a Time.”

Hillerman appeared in a number of other series, including “Valerie,” “The Love Boat” and “The Betty White Show.” His film credits include “The Last Picture Show” and “High Plains Drifter.

Previous story
Ron James adds second Red Deer show
Next story
Canadian filmmakers commend Ridley Scott for replacing Spacey with Plummer

Just Posted

Innisfail bomber hopes to appeal conviction

Brian Malley has filed leave to appeal his 2015 murder conviction to Supreme Court of Canada

City hall shut down after fentanyl scare

Deadly opiod found in package of drugs left in public washroom on Wednesday

Deal with developers proposed for contentious paving project

Lacombe County and RV resort developers were at odds over timeline for paying for paving

Alix man attacked by machete-wielding home invaders

The 42-year-old victim sustained shoulder gash, missing toes

Hunting Hills finish Bike-A-Thon after threat

School spirit alive and well in Red Deer

Agri-Trade Equipment Expo begins in Red Deer

Farmers from across the province are flocking to Westerner Park this week… Continue reading

Blackfalds RCMP arrest “armed and dangerous” man

A 38-year-old man, who police identified as armed and dangerous, was arrested… Continue reading

VIDEO: B.C.’s own hammock deer garners celebrity status

After getting tangled in a backyard hammock the deer in Prince Rupert has T-shirts, Facebook page

Cannabis activists say they still have work to do after legalization

Cannabis activists say that while they’ve succeeded in helping to push for… Continue reading

Daylight time comes to an end this weekend — amid renewed scrutiny

Daylight saving time ends on Sunday in most parts of the country,… Continue reading

Scientists discover hidden chamber in Egypt’s Great Pyramid

Scientists say they have found a hidden chamber in Egypt’s Great Pyramid… Continue reading

Idaho looking to cash in on starry skies with more tourists

The stars are aligning for Idaho — mainly because they’re visible. The… Continue reading

A shocking overdose photo exposed her addiction – and may have saved her life

Erika Hurt had become the face of drug addiction. The young mother… Continue reading

Disney Channel is making history with its first gay coming-out story

Disney Channel’s Andi Mack is making history with the network’s first story… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month