Makeup artist says Jeffrey Tambor forcibly kissed her on 2001 movie set

Jeffrey Tambor has been hit with a third sexual misconduct accusation, this time from a celebrity makeup artist who says he kissed her without consent.

Tamara Delbridge claims the former “Transparent” star forcibly smooched her on the set of the movie “Never Again” in 2001.

Delbridge, who has also worked on shows like “Wild ‘N Out,” told Refinery29 that she did not interact much with Tambor during the film’s shoot, and that the incident happened on the last day on set.

“I said, ‘It was very nice to work with you’ and (Tambor) grabbed me out of nowhere and kissed me on the lips. And I was just shocked,” she said. “I didn’t even know how to react, because how do you react when you’re not expecting anything like that? So I didn’t know if I was embarrassed or shocked or mortified or stunned. It was a whole bunch of emotions.”

The makeup artist alleges actor Bill Duke witnessed the encounter, and approached her to inform her that he thought it was inappropriate, thus easing her mind that she had done anything to invite the unwanted kiss.

In a statement to the outlet, Tambor said he did not recall the encounter — but that if he did kiss Delbridge, it was simply a good-natured goodbye.

“I have absolutely no recollection of anything like this incident ever happening. If it did, it wasn’t meant as anything more than an enthusiastic farewell and gratitude for a job well done at the end of a shoot. However, I am deeply sorry for any discomfort or offense I may have inadvertently caused her,” he said.

Delbridge said she chose to speak out following Tambor’s dismissal of a previous accuser, which she says angered her.

“This isn’t a man-bashing thing. It’s about a person who did something inappropriate and he’s not acknowledging that he did it. And the word ‘baseless’ is really like him just flipping it off and saying that’s nothing. And it’s not nothing, because this is a pattern,” she told Refinery29.

The 73-year-old actor’s former assistant Van Barnes alleged earlier this month Tambor behaved inappropriately toward her. He dismissed her claims as “baseless.”

One week later, “Transparent” actress Trace Lysette said Tambor sexually assaulted her on the set of the hit Amazon show.

“He came in close, put his bare feet on top of mine so I could not move, leaned his body against me, and began quick, discreet thrusts back and forth against my body,” she wrote on Twitter. “I felt his penis on my hip through his thin pajamas and I pushed him off of me.”

Tambor denied Lysette’s allegations, saying that while he could be “volatile and ill-tempered,” he has never been a “predator.”

“I am deeply sorry if any action of mine was ever misinterpreted by anyone as being sexually aggressive or if I ever offended or hurt anyone,” he said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

The Emmy winner announced Sunday that he will be exiting “Transparent” ahead of Season Five in light of the two accusations.