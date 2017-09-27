Matt Minglewood: Making music about real life, versus the phoney

Blues/roots singer Matt Minglewood used a “hair-raising” rocket attack during his performance for Canadian soldiers in Afghanistan as inspiration for a song on his latest album.

The tune Kandahar, with its repeat chorus of “keep your head down” is on Minglewood’s 17th recording, Fly Like Desperados. The song was sparked by two trips the Nova Scotian singer took to the Middle East.

During his overseas stint in 2009, the sirens at the Canadian Forces base “started wailing,” warning of a rocket attack by the Taliban. Minglewood — who performs on Oct. 6 at the Red Deer Elks Lodge — recalled running full speed off stage towards a concrete bunker, as some soldiers were taking their time.

“I realized that for them, it was a twice a week thing, it was nothing unusual…”

Fortunately, the old Soviet/Afghan War-era rockets the Taliban was using did not go off during that attack. Minglewood had seen the aftermath of when they do: A $30-million British plane was still sitting on the runway, sprayed full of holes by shrapnel.

“It was an eye-opener, doing those tours,” said the singer, who was surprised by how much younger American soldiers were than Canadians and how much higher their casualty rates were. These observations led him to write a haunting song for his latest album, Broken Dreams.

The full horror of war was brought home when he travelled outside the safety of the base for another performance at the centre of Kandahar. Strapped into a Kevlar vest and riding in an light armoured vehicle, Minglewood felt a sense of gravity when “the guy in front turned around and said, ‘If anything happens to me, just grab this gun and start shooting’

“It was hair-raising, to be outside the wire…” But it made him appreciate Canadian soldiers more, “and I literally kissed the Canadian ground I walked on when I got back.”

Minglewood is looking forward to performing in Red Deer, in part, because his son and granddaughter live here. His 55-year singer/songwriter career continues to be influenced by life experiences.

Watching a televangelist turned into the tune Do It For Jesus. “Years ago, I saw this guy sweatin’ bullets and putting on a show, and I got the creepy feeling that he was not out to save my soul, but was looking for my bank account,” said Minglewood with a chuckle.

The song “is about all the phoneys, pretending to be something they’re not.”

