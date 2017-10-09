Meghan McCain joins ABC’s ‘The View’ as newest co-host

NEW YORK — Meghan McCain was welcomed to the air Monday as the newest co-host of ABC’s “The View.”

McCain, the daughter of Sen. John McCain, will represent a conservative perspective on the daily chat show. She replaces conservative commentator Jedediah Bila, who exited “The View” last month.

McCain joins a panel that also includes moderator Whoopi Goldberg and co-hosts Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin and Paula Faris.

Most recently, McCain served as host on Fox News’ “Outnumbered.”

“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. Eastern on ABC.

The Associated Press

