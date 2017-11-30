Midler to Rivera: Apologize for alleged sexual assault

LOS ANGELES — Bette Midler renewed an allegation of sexual misconduct against Geraldo Rivera on Thursday, a day after Rivera called the news business “flirty” amid Matt Lauer’s dismissal by NBC.

In the tweet posted by the actress-singer and confirmed by her publicist, she included a video from the 1991 interview with Barbara Walters in which Midler made the allegation against Rivera.

“Tomorrow is my birthday. I feel like this video was a gift from the universe to me. Geraldo may have apologized for his tweets supporting Matt Lauer, but he has yet to apologize for this,” Midler posted, adding the harassment-solidarity hashtag “#MeToo.”

A representative for Rivera didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. Fox News Channel, which currently employs Rivera but didn’t in the ’70s, didn’t immediately comment on Midler’s post.

In the clip, Midler hesitates in recounting what she alleges happened with Rivera during his visit to interview her in the early 1970s, saying it will get her in trouble. “Get in a little trouble,” Walters encourages her.

After Rivera and a producer left their TV crew in another room, they “pushed me into my bathroom. They broke two poppers and pushed them under my nose and proceeded to grope me,” she said. “Poppers” is slang for the alkyl nitrites class of drugs.

“I did not offer myself up on the altar of Geraldo Rivera,” said Midler, calling his behaviour “unseemly.”

After Midler tells Walters that she had no way of knowing “these things are going to come back to haunt you,” Walters suggests they discuss other subjects.

Midler came to prominence at the start of the ’70s, which included the release of her debut album “The Divine Miss M.”

On Wednesday, Rivera waded into the sexual misconduct crisis that has spread through media, politics and Hollywood and snared “Today” show Lauer, fired after allegations were reported by NBC and in more detailed form by Variety and The New York Times. In his first public statement, Lauer said he is “truly sorry” to anyone he hurt by his words and actions.

Rivera tweeted that the issue is “so red hot right now there is no room for any thought or opinion but hang em high.” He added: “If News wasn’t (formerly) a flirty biz then how do we explain so many newsroom courtships that have led to happy marriages?”

Rivera also suggested there was a “slight chance” that those making allegations were motivated by big money settlements.

Responding to his statements, Fox News Channel issued a statement Wednesday, saying, “Geraldo’s tweets do not reflect the views of Fox News or its management. We were troubled by his comments and are addressing them with him.”

Rivera apologized hours later, saying he “didn’t sufficiently explain that this is a horrendous problem long hidden” and “harassers are deviants who deserve what is coming to them.”

Fox has dismissed two high-profile men over sexual misconduct allegations involving their behaviour while at the news channel, host Bill O’Reilly in April and CEO Roger Ailes, who was fired in 2016 and died earlier this year.

Previous story
Notable reaction to the death of actor-singer Jim Nabors
Next story
Imagine Dragons, others to pay tribute to Las Vegas

Just Posted

Heritage Ranch, Lions Campground improvements on the debate table

Capital budget discussions put administrators in the hot seat

Sylvan Lake considering 1.97 per cent tax increase

Projected tax increase is lower than 2.3 per cent proposed in three-year budget approved last year

October house sales flat in Central Alberta

House sales expected to rise in 2018 as provincial economy improves

Rink season open

City rinks and Bower Ponds to open on Friday

Red Deer city council debates the details of the 2018 capital budget

It’s a slower process because of tight economy, said Mayor Veer

WATCH: Demolition work starts on expansion of Women’s Outreach services in Red Deer

The Women’s Outreach hopes its newest addition will help more victims of… Continue reading

Teen killer, Kelly Ellard, seeks day parole once again

Kelly Ellard, who killed 14-year-old Reena Virk in 1997, asks for day parole

COLUMN: Is celebrity gossip your ‘local news’? Ottawa seems to think so

News Media Canada board chair reflects on heritage minister’s response to newspaper closures

Red Deer City council looks at needs versus wants

Capital budget discussions continued at city hall Wednesday

Red Deer opioid death rate 2nd in Alberta based on population

16 fentanyl-related deaths in Red Deer in 2017 so far

Four suspects steal items at an antique store in Stettler

Three men and a woman entered an antique store in Stettler earlier… Continue reading

Prince Harry, actress Meghan Markle to wed next year

LONDON — Prince Harry, fifth in line to the British throne, will… Continue reading

Healing centre for children and youth to open in Red Deer in 2018

Outreach centre is hosting kick off ceremony on Nov. 28

WATCH: Red Deer couple displays 86 Christmas trees for the love of animals

They raised $5K at their Christmas party on Saturday

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month