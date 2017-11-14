More bad news for Louis C.K. as ‘I Love You, Daddy’ loses global distributors

The fallout continues for Louis C.K. as several foreign distributors have opted not to move forward with the release of “I Love You, Daddy” in the wake of C.K.’s sexual misconduct.

“As much as we acknowledge Louis C.K.’s creative and performing talent, releasing the film in the Middle East and North Africa would mean condoning this type of behavior and forgetting the damage it has caused and still causes to the victims regardless of gender,” Front Row Filmed Entertainment representative Gianluca Chakra said in a Tuesday statement to The Times.

“We at Front Row have decided not to release the film. This is the type of message we must send to the whole system which needs to drastically reexamine its core ethical and professional values,” Chakra added.

Front Row is not the only distributor rethinking its plans for “I Love You, Daddy.”

French distributor ARP Selection has also dropped the film, according to the Hollywood Reporter; the distributor’s contract stipulated that the French debut must be held after the film had premiered in the U.S. With the Orchard canning the film’s release in this country, ARP is hamstrung.

“Contract or no contract, just look at the trailer — you can’t watch it now,” Michele Halberstadt, ARP co-founder and head of acquisitions, told THR. “But (now) it is telling a different story. There is a subtext there, and that subtext is killing the movie.”

According to Deadline, all international distributors of “I Love You, Daddy” have now dropped the film.

Previous story
Canadian ‘Arrow’ star Stephen Amell speaks out amid allegations against producer
Next story
Bob Saget on the place blue comedy has amid sexual misconduct allegations

Just Posted

Photo radar app alerting Red Deer drivers

City data made easily accessible

Avenue of Heroes opens in Alix

Village street honours sacrifices of those who serve

Free information session offered for Central Alberta residents with chronic conditions

Those trying to manage chronic conditions and stay healthy could benefit from… Continue reading

Aunt of accused murderer testifies

Jason Klaus’s aunt says he told her his dead sister contacted him from beyond the grave

Sudbury police looking for man

Could be heading to Red Deer

WATCH: Red Deer Tim Hortons’ raise nearly $34,000 for Reading College in Smile Cookie Campaign

Of the seven students from Joseph Welsh Elementary School who attended Reading… Continue reading

After 70 years, Red Deer veteran still remembers his traumatic war experience

Frank Krepps feels lucky to have survived the Second World War

UPDATED: City hall shut down after carfentanil scare

Deadly opiod found in package of drugs left in public washroom on Wednesday

Merritt Mountie charged with assault

Charges are in relation to an incident in May at the detachment, B.C. Prosecution Service said

A veteran in Red Deer shares his story

His job was to transport morse code equipment to the front lines

Blackfalds RCMP arrest “armed and dangerous” man

A 38-year-old man, who police identified as armed and dangerous, was arrested… Continue reading

VIDEO: B.C.’s own hammock deer garners celebrity status

After getting tangled in a backyard hammock the deer in Prince Rupert has T-shirts, Facebook page

Cannabis activists say they still have work to do after legalization

Cannabis activists say that while they’ve succeeded in helping to push for… Continue reading

Daylight time comes to an end this weekend — amid renewed scrutiny

Daylight saving time ends on Sunday in most parts of the country,… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month