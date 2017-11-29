NBC News fires Matt Lauer over inappropriate sexual behaviour

NEW YORK — NBC News fired longtime “Today” show host Matt Lauer on Wednesday for “inappropriate sexual behaviour,” making him the second morning television show personality to lose his job because of sexual misconduct charges in a week.

Lauer’s co-host Savannah Guthrie made the announcement at the top of Wednesday’s “Today” show. Last week, CBS News fired Charlie Rose after complaints from several women who worked for him.

NBC News Chairman Andrew Lack said the network had received a complaint from a colleague on Monday night, and a review determined it was a clear violation of company standards. While it was the first complaint lodged against Lauer, Lack said in a memo to staff that “we were also presented with reason to believe this may not have been an isolated incident.”

Lauer, 59, has hosted “Today” for two decades. When paired with Katie Couric, “Today” was the longtime ratings leader and was highly lucrative for NBC. It now runs second in the ratings to ABC’s “Good Morning America.”

Many “Today” show viewers took out their anger for the unsightly 2012 firing of co-host Ann Curry on Lauer, sending the show plunging in the ratings. But NBC stuck with Lauer and the show had steadied with his pairing with Guthrie. The show runs for four hours, with Lauer and Guthrie hosting the first two.

He joins a lengthening list of media figures felled by sexual misconduct charges this year. Besides Rose, they include Lauer’s former NBC News colleague Mark Halperin, former Fox News prime-time host Bill O’Reilly and National Public Radio newsroom chief Michael Oreskes. The New York Times suspended White House correspondent Glenn Thrush last week.

Messages to Lauer and his agent were not immediately returned.

Lack, in his memo, said that “we are deeply saddened by this turn of events. But we will face it together as a news organization — and do it in as transparent a manner as we can.” There were reports that, before the firing, some media organizations were looking into Lauer’s behaviour. The morning host is married with three children.

Guthrie co-hosted Wednesday’s show with Hoda Kotb, who said both of them were awakened with the news Wednesday morning. Guthrie appeared to fight back tears as she called Lauer her friend who is beloved by many at NBC, and said she was “heartbroken for my colleague who came forward to tell her story and any other women who have their own stories to tell.

“We are grappling with a dilemma that so many people have faced these past few weeks,” she said. “How do you reconcile your love for someone with the revelation that they have behaved badly? I don’t know the answer to that. But I do know that this reckoning that so many organizations have been going through is important, it’s long overdue and it must result in workplaces where all women, all people, feel safe and respected.”

On Twitter Wednesday, President Donald Trump said “Wow, Matt Lauer was just fired from NBC for ‘inappropriate sexual behaviour in the workplace.’ But when will the top executives at NBC & Comcast be fired for putting out so much Fake News.”

Previous story
Canadian rock legends Rush inspire names for new termite-dwelling microbes

Just Posted

Trudeau names Alberta judge Sheilah Martin to Supreme Court of Canada

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has appointed Alberta-based judge Sheilah Martin… Continue reading

Older Canadians forgoing retirement, working through golden years: census

TORONTO — The three months of Bill VanGorder’s retirement were among the… Continue reading

Trial draws to a close

A six-week triple-murder trial full of twists is drawing to a close.… Continue reading

Seven year sentence for 2015 Christmas Day stabbing death in Red Deer

Heavily intoxicated the night he killed a Red Deer man, Chad Alexander… Continue reading

Red Deer County protesters aim to ‘start conversation’ about rural crime solutions

Rural residents took two buses to Edmonton this week

WATCH: Demolition work starts on expansion of Women’s Outreach services in Red Deer

The Women’s Outreach hopes its newest addition will help more victims of… Continue reading

Four suspects steal items at an antique store in Stettler

Three men and a woman entered an antique store in Stettler earlier… Continue reading

Healing centre for children and youth to open in Red Deer in 2018

Outreach centre is hosting kick off ceremony on Nov. 28

Prince Harry, actress Meghan Markle to wed next year

LONDON — Prince Harry, fifth in line to the British throne, will… Continue reading

WATCH: Red Deer couple displays 86 Christmas trees for the love of animals

They raised $5K at their Christmas party on Saturday

Updated: Wind warning lifted in Sundre

A wind warning, that was issued for Sundre yesterday has been lifted.… Continue reading

New columnist joining Advocate team

Market Gypsy starts on November 30

PHOTOS: Festival of Trees senior appreciation afternoon

BY SEAN MCINTOSH ADVOCATE STAFF… Continue reading

Volunteer with victim services in Red Deer

Learn more at info session on Nov. 27

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month