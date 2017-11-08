New laughs fest organized by Quebec comedians hopes to make its debut in 2018

MONTREAL — The recent sex-assault controversy involving the founder of the Just For Laughs festival has prompted the creation of a new comedy bash.

Several dozen mainly francophone Quebec comedians have joined forces to put together an alternative festival.

Just For Laughs founder Gilbert Rozon recently stepped down as president of the organization following allegations from at least nine women he either sexually harassed or sexually assaulted them.

The new event is the idea of standup comedian Martin Petit and is expected to be launched in 2018.

Organizers admit it’s being created as “a direct response to the scandal that recently shook Quebec.”

Petit says in a statement that Quebec comedians received messages on social media asking them to organize their own laughs festival.

He indicated that the Quebec and federal governments and “credible financial partners” have already expressed interest.

Meanwhile, the original Montreal-based Just For Laughs fest said in a statement Tuesday the long-standing event, which was founded in 1983, will take place next year.

The release also said a new Just For Laughs owner will be announced soon.

It went on to say “it was unfortunate to learn that some Quebec artists have chosen to create their own event”, but added ”they have a right to create a new platform for their art.”

Previous story
Journalist accuses Rev. Jesse Jackson, director John Singleton of sexual harassment
Next story
Carrie Underwood, Paisley celebrating a decade as CMA hosts

Just Posted

Canadian government won’t be rushed into signing TPP, Trudeau insists

HANOI, Vietnam — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau insists Canada will not be… Continue reading

Federal government changes course on sex discrimination legislation

OTTAWA — The federal government has decided to change course on its… Continue reading

Bike-a-thon has Red Deer students pedalling hard to raise money for mental health initiatives

As the clock struck noon, close to 500 Hunting Hills High School… Continue reading

More Central Albertans in need of help this Christmas?

Local charities prepare for an increase in applications for assistance

Red Deer development permits up slightly over last October

Though the value of development permits are half of what they were… Continue reading

VIDEO: B.C.’s own hammock deer garners celebrity status

After getting tangled in a backyard hammock the deer in Prince Rupert has T-shirts, Facebook page

Cannabis activists say they still have work to do after legalization

Cannabis activists say that while they’ve succeeded in helping to push for… Continue reading

Daylight time comes to an end this weekend — amid renewed scrutiny

Daylight saving time ends on Sunday in most parts of the country,… Continue reading

Scientists discover hidden chamber in Egypt’s Great Pyramid

Scientists say they have found a hidden chamber in Egypt’s Great Pyramid… Continue reading

Idaho looking to cash in on starry skies with more tourists

The stars are aligning for Idaho — mainly because they’re visible. The… Continue reading

A shocking overdose photo exposed her addiction – and may have saved her life

Erika Hurt had become the face of drug addiction. The young mother… Continue reading

Disney Channel is making history with its first gay coming-out story

Disney Channel’s Andi Mack is making history with the network’s first story… Continue reading

Manitoba government rejects bid for human rights protection for the obese

The Manitoba government has voted down an opposition attempt to expand human… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month