Pharmacists cited for trying to see Prince’s medical records

INDIANAPOLIS — Three Indiana pharmacists have been reprimanded by state regulators for trying to access Prince’s medical records within days of the music superstar’s death last year.

The Indiana Board of Pharmacy issued letters of reprimand in the last three months and imposed penalties on the three after investigators with the state attorney general’s office found they had tried separately to access Prince’s medical records in April 2016 through a state database.

Prince died April 21, 2016, of an accidental overdose of the painkiller fentanyl.

All three pharmacists were found to have misused Indiana’s online INSPECT database that pharmacists and physicians use to check controlled-substance prescription histories of patients.

Officials found that the pharmacists entered Prince’s legal name and date of birth into the database within nine days of his death to try to access his confidential records, even though they had not previously treated the musician who was from Minneapolis and lived in a suburb of that city.

The board issued a final order on Oct. 12 for Indianapolis pharmacist Katrina A. Kalb for attempting to access Prince’s medical records one day after his death. The panel did not fine her, but ordered her to complete 12 hours each of ethics education and community service.

On Sept. 15, the board fined Selma, Indiana, pharmacist Kimberly M. Henson $1,000 and ordered her to complete 12 hours of ethics education. The board found that Henson had tried twice to access the musician’s medical records.

The board gave Crown Point pharmacist Michael Eltzroth the same punishment and fine as Henson on Aug. 8 for a single attempt to access Prince’s records.

The attorney general’s office filed administrative complaints against the three in June and July, and the pharmacy board held its hearings after that.

Attorney general’s office spokesman Bill McCleery said complaints against medical professionals typically take the office between six and 12 months to investigate.

Rick Callahan, The Associated Press

Previous story
Tragically Hip album sales, audio streams soar after Gord Downie’s death
Next story
Montreal prepares for “Cohen Week” as first anniversary of singer’s death looms

Just Posted

Central Alberta aquatic group wants Red Deer council to stick to its plan to build new pool in 2021

A local group wants a new pool to be a priority for… Continue reading

Update: More details released of fatal police-involved shooting near Alix

ASIRT says man rammed police car, injured officer

Influenza vaccine clinics get started across Red Deer, Central Alberta

Clutching stuffed animals they got from the Calgary Zoo, Owen and Alton… Continue reading

Red Deer launches light bulb exchange program

Up to three LED bulbs per house for free

Single vehicle crash in Penhold sends youth to hospital

A youth is in hospital after a car hit a light standard… Continue reading

Replay: Red Deer

Watch the highlights from this week

Montreal prepares for “Cohen Week” as first anniversary of singer’s death looms

Three sets of crumbling concrete steps have just been fixed heading into… Continue reading

Montreal prepares for “Cohen Week” as first anniversary of singer’s death looms

His soulful poetry, distinctive baritone and knack for writing runaway hit songs… Continue reading

Sylvan’s talent on display for fundraising show

Sylvan Lake Refugee Project is hosting Sylvan’s Got Talent Nov. 3

B.C. ice rink where 3 people died remains closed due to safety concerns

FERNIE, B.C. — Residents who were forced from their homes because of… Continue reading

Trudeau condemns appointment of Mugabe as WHO ambassador

EDMONTON — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called the appointment of Zimbabwe President… Continue reading

Friday Oct. 21: Winning Lotto Numbers

Friday, October 20, 2017 LOTTO MAX Winning Numbers 1 4 12 27… Continue reading

New northbound Hwy 2 lanes at Gaetz Avenue to open this Sunday

Drivers heading north through Red Deer on Hwy 2 will have a… Continue reading

Canadian planet hunter seeking alien life

‘The shifting line of what is crazy’ says Toronto-born astrophysicist

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month