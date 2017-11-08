Quebec to tax online streaming giant Netflix with or without federal government

OTTAWA — Quebec will forge ahead with plans to tax Netflix with or without the support of Ottawa, the province’s finance minister has said in a letter to his federal counterpart.

“Our sales taxes have to apply to the realities of the 21st century,” Carlos Leitao wrote in the letter dated Tuesday to Bill Morneau.

Calling it a matter of “fairness,” Leitao said “Quebec will have no choice but to act alone” if the federal government doesn’t budge.

An agreement Ottawa has reached with Netflix allows the U.S. web-streaming giant to forgo paying sales tax by investing $500 million in Canadian productions over the next five years.

Leitao says the deal gives Netflix an unfair advantage over Quebec-based companies that offer similar services.

Quebec’s position did nothing to sway Morneau.

“We have been clear — our government has no plans to introduce a new tax on middle class Canadians,”, his spokeswoman, Chloe Luciani-Girouard, wrote in an email Wednesday.

“Should (Quebec) determine they want to move forward on imposing a sales tax on Netflix, they can proceed.”

In Quebec City, Leitao told reporters he doesn’t require Ottawa’s permission to proceed but that he still needed to inform the federal government because the province’s sales tax is harmonized with the federal GST.

Leitao said his government has been given indications by the company it is willing to pay taxes to the province.

“(Netflix) is telling us, very honestly and clearly, that they will co-operate,” he said.

A spokesperson for Netflix said in an email, “Netflix pays all taxes where required by law.”

Leitao intends to introduce the measure as of 2018.

Last month, all Quebec political parties voted unanimously in favour of a motion to ensure the provincial sales tax is quickly imposed on all foreign companies that offer products and services online, notably in the cultural sector.

Previous story
Friends star Aniston makes TV return with Witherspoon

Just Posted

Money changes hands after Klaus murders

Red Deer Court of Queen’s Bench trial continues Thursday

Bowden prison lockdown continues

Lockdown will continue until complete search of prison completed

RCMP searching for SUV theft suspect

RCMP warn the public not to approach suspect Michael Richter

Human remains used for first time in police dog training in Innisfail

This will help locate bodies more effectively

Slow economic recovery means smaller capital plans for Red Deer

Most projects maintain or upgrade current infrastructure

Blackfalds RCMP searching for “armed and dangerous” man

Blackfalds RCMP is looking for a 38-year-old man after he allegedly stole… Continue reading

VIDEO: B.C.’s own hammock deer garners celebrity status

After getting tangled in a backyard hammock the deer in Prince Rupert has T-shirts, Facebook page

Cannabis activists say they still have work to do after legalization

Cannabis activists say that while they’ve succeeded in helping to push for… Continue reading

Daylight time comes to an end this weekend — amid renewed scrutiny

Daylight saving time ends on Sunday in most parts of the country,… Continue reading

Scientists discover hidden chamber in Egypt’s Great Pyramid

Scientists say they have found a hidden chamber in Egypt’s Great Pyramid… Continue reading

Idaho looking to cash in on starry skies with more tourists

The stars are aligning for Idaho — mainly because they’re visible. The… Continue reading

A shocking overdose photo exposed her addiction – and may have saved her life

Erika Hurt had become the face of drug addiction. The young mother… Continue reading

Disney Channel is making history with its first gay coming-out story

Disney Channel’s Andi Mack is making history with the network’s first story… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month