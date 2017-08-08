NEW YORK — Reaction to the death of superstar entertainer Glen Campbell:

“Thank you Glen Campbell for sharing your talent with us for so many years. May you rest in peace my friend. You will never be forgotten.” — Charlie Daniels, via Twitter

“Heartbroken. I owe him everything I am, and everything I ever will be. He will be remembered so well and with so much love.” — Daughter Ashley Campbell, via Twitter

“Extremely sad to hear that Glen Campbell has passed away. My prayers and thoughts go out to him and his family.” — Blake Shelton, via Twitter

“Well Glen Campbell was special because he was so gifted. Glen is one of the greatest voices there ever was in the business. And he was one of the greatest musicians. He was a wonderful session musician as well, a lot of people don’t realize that. But he could play anything and he could play it really well. So he was just extremely talented.” — Dolly Parton, via video statement

“Dear Glen Campbell Rest In Peace As well as your incredible musical abilities you were one of the most down to earth ppl I have ever known.” — Peter Frampton, via Twitter

“Thank you @GlenCampbell for the artistry, grace & class you brought to country music. You were a shining light in so many ways.” — Brad Paisley, via Twitter

“I lost a great friend today and the world lost a great talent. Rest In Peace, Glen Campbell.” — Tony Orlando, via Twitter

“So sad to hear about Glen Campbell passing. Your music always inspired me and many others. One of the kindest guys and best poets ever RIP.” — Chord Overstreet, via Twitter

“RIP Glen Campbell.Our Thoughts & Prayers To His Family, Friends & Fans.” — David Coverdale, via Twitter