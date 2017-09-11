Record-breaking weekend for ‘It’ grows to $123.1 million

LOS ANGELES — The big screen adaptation of Stephen King’s “It” has closed out its opening weekend at the box office with a higher than expected $123.1 million in earnings, according to Warner Bros. on Monday.

The studio on Sunday projected a more conservative but still record-breaking $117.2 million tally, unsure of how Hurricane Irma and the start of football season might impact the weekend’s totals.

While the bump didn’t change any of the records set, “It” still more than doubled records for both the month of September and the horror genre, and is officially the third-biggest opening of 2017, behind “Beauty and the Beast” and “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.”

The film stars Bill Skarsgard as the killer clown Pennywise and faced little competition at theatres this weekend.

