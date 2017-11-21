Red Deer audiences can veer into absurdist territory with The Strapping Young Lads

Local sketch comedy duo opens new show at Nickle Studio

Santa Claus is a radio caller who talks to a hungover D.J. in The Strapping Young Lads pre-Christmas sketch comedy show, which opens Thursday, Nov. 30, in Red Deer.

Produced by Ignition Theatre and staged at the Nickle Studio, the subversive show will be more along the lines of Kids in the Hall or Monty Python than the movie Bad Santa.

Only the one sketch is holiday themed, explained Chris Schulz, who partners in the Lads duo with Christoff Lundgren. The rest of the irreverent scenes are populated with other odd-ball characters created by the two graduates of the Red Deer College theatre and film programs — including Fred the Carrot and Man in Chicken Suit.

“We’ll be showing our best stuff and some new things we haven’t done before… It’s just the two of us playing a whole bunch of different roles,” said Schulz.

Since Bull Skit has featured The Strapping Young Lads from time to time, fans might recognize the Rev. Red Phlap, who promotes God’s hatred of “mixed linens.”

Phlap, played by Lungren, is inspired by the late Fred Phelps, homophobic founder of the Westboro Baptist Church. Lundgren’s chilling, yet side-splitting, portrayal steers about as close to political as The Strapping Young Lads get.

“We tend to avoid real current-events stuff,” said Schulz, who would rather provide an imaginative “escape” for audiences.

He believes the duo’s sitcom-style sketches start out as relatable to everyday life, but then veer off into absurdist territory. “We like to keep it energized and edgy. It’s melodramatic for certain sketches.”

Lads’ humour is about good timing and the ever-evolving relationship between the two Chrises.

“There isn’t much of a through-line, but it keeps people entertained,” said Schulz, who’s often the straight man to Lundgren’s intense guy-at-the-end-of-his-rope. “Sometimes we switch it around so that I’m the one that’s flying off the handle,” Schulz added.

The two Red Deer residents met while both were RDC students back in 200o. They bonded over their similar sense of humour, and have been using it to entertain local audiences ever since.

“We hope this show is something special,” said Schulz. “We believe we’re bringing in something fresh and high-quality to the table that we’re proud of… and it’s really exciting — especially with Ignition Theatre as the producer,” he added.

The show goes until Dec. 9. Tickets are available from www.ignitiontheatre, or at the door.


lmichelin@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Past SNL performers, staff sign statement supporting Franken

Just Posted

Campaign renews push to make Bighorn Backcountry a wildland provincial park, ATV groups unhappy

A push to provide provincial protection for the Bighorn Backcountry area has… Continue reading

Flu cases steadily climb in Central Alberta

So far the number of Central Albertans admitted to hospital with the… Continue reading

CP Holiday train makes stops in Central Alberta

The popular train will feature entertainment from Colin James and Emma-Lee

Auditor general flags Royal Military College for costs, cadet behaviour

The Royal Military College of Canada has taken another blow to its… Continue reading

After death of 8th child, Ikea relaunches dresser recall in U.S and Canada

NEW YORK — Ikea relaunched a recall of 29 million chests and… Continue reading

VIDEO: Replay Red Deer: Nov. 19

Watch news highlights from the week of Nov. 13

Update: Innisfail girl found

A 15-year-old missing Innisfail girl has been located safe and sound. Police… Continue reading

who is flagging serious problems with the venerable institution’s costs and the behaviour of its senior cadets.

The federal government’s chronic salary struggles will take more time and more… Continue reading

Red Deer Christmas Bureau to help 1,300 children this year

Demand is high, but Red Deer always provides

CP Holiday train makes stops in Central Alberta

The popular train will feature entertainment from Colin James and Emma-Lee

Kittens rescued after allegedly being tossed from vehicle

Couple finds abandoned kittens new home through Facebook

VIDEO: ‘Party bus’ goes up in flames in Vancouver

Fire crews responded to the late night blaze

Chicken crosses B.C. road, stops traffic

Rooster makes early morning commuters wait in Maple Ridge

Red Deerian honours her brother who died in a motorcycle collision

Houaida Haddad is encouraging Red Deer residents to donate blood

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month