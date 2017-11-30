James Bicigo plays a trombone in his Red Deer College office Thursday afternoon. Bicigo and Karen Gustafson are releasing Pacific Crossing Friday. (Photo by Sean McIntosh/Advocate staff)

Red Deer College teachers to release album

There’s an old phrase that states, “If you can’t do; teach.”

Well, two Red Deer College music professors are proving they can do and teach.

Karen Gustafson, trumpeter, and James Bicigo, trombonist, will release their second album – Pacific Crossing – Friday.

The album is a few years in the making. It first began in 2015 when the two moved to Shah Alam, Malaysia to record the album with Malaysian composers and musicians.

After recording some of the album there, the two moved to Red Deer, after Gustafson got a job at RDC, where they continued to record with the help of a few local musicians.

Much of the album was recorded at Gaetz Memorial United Church in Red Deer.

Bicigo said it’s very much an international album, with musicians and composers coming from Malaysia, Canada and the United States.

“There’s a little something for everybody,” he said. “There’s some pop influenced music, some really contemporary style music, some of it has a world vibe … and even some classical.”

Gustafson said it’s mindblowing to see how much the album and their lives have changed since 2015.

The album is like “something you’ve never heard before,” said Gustafson. “I’ve never heard of this sound being done before, so it’s really unique, unusual and exciting.”

The album features Bicigo and Gustafson performing works for trumpet and trombone with several other instruments such as piano, organ and Malaysian gamelan.

Working at the college while making the album has been tough, said Gustafson.

“It was definitely a challenge, but it’s what we do as musicians and it’s what we love to do. It’s our art,” said Gustafson.

The students of a music business class Gustafson teaches benefitted from seeing how an album comes together, she said.

“I’ve been able to show them how to get an album onto Amazon or onto iTunes and things like that. It’s really become a hands-on things that they’ve seen evolve,” she said.

Bicigo said the students are excited to get their hands on a copy of the album.

Pacific Crossings is available on iTunes, Apple Music, Google Play, Amazon Music and Like Platforms.

For more information on the album and musicians, visit jimbicigo.wixsite.com/pacificcrossings.

Red Deer College faculty will hold a recital – Karen Gustafson and Friends – Feb. 25 where songs from the album will be played.


sean.mcintosh@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Jim Nabors, TV’s homespun Gomer Pyle and singer, dies at 87

Just Posted

CFR could come to Red Deer

Officials believe Red Deer has a good shot at hosting the Canadian… Continue reading

Future of two bridges discussed by Red Deer city council

Existing pedestrian bridge needs $9 million in repairs and upgrades

Heritage Ranch, Lions Campground improvements on the debate table

Capital budget discussions put administrators in the hot seat

Sylvan Lake considering 1.97 per cent tax increase

Projected tax increase is lower than 2.3 per cent proposed in three-year budget approved last year

October house sales flat in Central Alberta

House sales expected to rise in 2018 as provincial economy improves

WATCH: Demolition work starts on expansion of Women’s Outreach services in Red Deer

The Women’s Outreach hopes its newest addition will help more victims of… Continue reading

Teen killer, Kelly Ellard, seeks day parole once again

Kelly Ellard, who killed 14-year-old Reena Virk in 1997, asks for day parole

COLUMN: Is celebrity gossip your ‘local news’? Ottawa seems to think so

News Media Canada board chair reflects on heritage minister’s response to newspaper closures

Red Deer City council looks at needs versus wants

Capital budget discussions continued at city hall Wednesday

Red Deer opioid death rate 2nd in Alberta based on population

16 fentanyl-related deaths in Red Deer in 2017 so far

Four suspects steal items at an antique store in Stettler

Three men and a woman entered an antique store in Stettler earlier… Continue reading

Prince Harry, actress Meghan Markle to wed next year

LONDON — Prince Harry, fifth in line to the British throne, will… Continue reading

Healing centre for children and youth to open in Red Deer in 2018

Outreach centre is hosting kick off ceremony on Nov. 28

WATCH: Red Deer couple displays 86 Christmas trees for the love of animals

They raised $5K at their Christmas party on Saturday

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month