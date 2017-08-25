Hunting Hills graduate receives second Emmy nomination

A Hunting Hills graduate is heading to Hollywood as a two-time Emmy nominee in September.

Makeup artist Danielle Hanson was nominated in the Outstanding Makeup for a Limited Series or Movie category for the television show Fargo at the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Sept. 9 and 10. Last year she was nominated in the same category.

“I would have never believed this kind of thing could happen – it’s so crazy,” said Hanson, who grew up in Red Deer but now lives in Calgary. “It’s my dream and my passion. Whenever I would watch movies growing up all I would look at is the makeup.”

Last year, Hanson brought her mother Barbara, who lives in Red Deer, to the Emmy Awards, which she describes as a surreal experience.

“I kind of got a little emotional just sitting there because I couldn’t believe I was there.

“It’s exactly like it is on TV … the second we walked into the theatre it kind of took my breathe away,” said Hanson.

Being able to work on a show with some of the “top people” in the industry has helped her grow as a person and as a professional, she added.

“Fargo’s not an easy show to shoot – we shoot long hours and the elements aren’t kind to us.

“It’s kind of been surreal because when you first start working you’ll see all these actors that you idolize and look up to,” she said.

Being able to meet Ted Danson and Kirsten Dunst, two performers she has been watching for years, during the second season of the show was particularly exciting, she said.

Hanson’s work on Fargo will be going up against some stiff competition; American Horror Story, Big Little Lies, Feud: Better and Joan and Genius.

“I’m trying to think positively, I really do think this year could be the year … The makeup was just really fun and phenomenal on our show this year,” she said.

After graduating from Hunting Hills High School in 2002, Hanson went to Vancouver where she attended the Blanche Macdonald Centre’s Makeup Artistry program, which is considered to be one of the top schools in the world for instruction in all fields of makeup artistry.

It was at Hunting Hills when she first was inspired to think about a career in makeup. Her teacher at the makeup course, Joanne Jacobsen, and Hanson are now working together on a show called Damnation.

“She kind of put the bug in my ear that makeup was an option for a career, so she helped guide me a little in the beginning and now we’re working together, which is crazy.”

Hanson is nominated alongside Gail Kennedy, Joanne Preece and Amanda Rye for Fargo at the 69th Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards, which are on Sept. 9 and 10 in Los Angeles, but air on Sept. 16., a night before the Primetime Emmy Awards.

