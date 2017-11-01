Craig Scott (left), in a previous Central Alberta Theatre production. (Contributed image).

Red Deer writers and actors jointly bring original stories to the stage

Writers’ Ink plays performed by CAT players starting Nov. 9

A woman inherits a house from someone she’s never met, while a street person accepts an unexpected invite from a well-to-do sister.

These and other locally written plot lines will be brought before an audience when the collaborative Central Alberta Theatre and Writers’ Ink Workshop Theatre is launched next week.

Four original one-acts, written by Writers’ Ink members, will be workshopped by Central Alberta Theatre actors from Nov. 9-12 at the Nickle Studio, upstairs at the Memorial Centre. (Two plays will be performed during each 90-minute show.)

“It’s been a learning experience for all of us, but very much a fun time,” said CAT member Craig Scott. He believes the audience will get an interesting peak into the playwrighting process, and chance to talk to the writers following the performances.

The collaboration between the two local groups started about a year ago when Scott was approached by Lauranne Hemingway of Writers’ Ink, who wanted to hold a script-writing workshop, but wasn’t sure how to finance it. CAT members helped her draft a grant application that was successful, allowing professional dramaturge Gordon Pengilly, from Calgary, to be hired to teach the session, which Scott also attended.

Four of the projects that sprang from the workshop will be acted out on stage for the first time. While CAT held its One-Act Play Festival in June, it was too soon to include these just-written plays, said Scott, who noted a decision was made to perform them at a later date.

Scott is directing two of the one-acts. The other two are being helmed by Brendan Kearney.

The plays running Nov. 9 and 11 are:

Saving Grace, by Richard McIntyre: A woman living on the streets gets an unexpected invite from her well-to-do sister, who’s been keeping a secret.

– And Going Postal, by Patricia Mary O’Neill: A middle-age woman who’s about to remarry returns to her hometown and gets into a confining situation that interests her old flame, the mayor and an Irish wanderer.

The Nov. 10 and 12 plays are:

The Love Lottery, by Lyle Meeres: A Canada Revenue Agent, who loses his phone, has it recovered by a beautiful stranger. It leaves him wondering if meeting someone special is pure luck or predestined?

– And The Keepers, by Danielle Lee: A young woman inherits a house, its servants and all its contents, from a woman whose funeral she attends, but has never met in life.

Shows start at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 at the door, or from the Black Knight Ticket Centre.


lmichelin@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Canadian comedy show gives the narrative back to survivors of sexual assault

Just Posted

Great Chief Park enhancement on track for 2019 Canada Winter Games in Red Deer

A new football field, speed skating track and more is starting to… Continue reading

Robber brandishes machete

Rocky Mountain House RCMP investigate

Four Central Albertans recognized for domestic and relationship violence, bullying work

Some of the people working on the frontlines, responding to domestic and… Continue reading

UPDATED: Domestic Abuse Response Team assisting hospital patients

New program for Red Deer Regional Hospital Centre

Red Deer County is surveying the public about a proposed animal control bylaw

Rules about backyard hens, dog, goat and horse ownership considered

UPDATED: Red Deer Public Schools trustees sworn in

School board chair to be decided

‘Turning into a nightmare:’ Alberta landlord looks to evict driveway squatter

A southern Alberta landlord is hoping the courts will help him with… Continue reading

Opioid experts recommend Alberta expand programs

They say the measure will reduce the number ofpeople dying from drug overdoses

Highway crash highlights emotional risks for first responders combing through wreckage

As first responders searched for bodies in the wreckage of more than… Continue reading

Red Deer gets ready to Light the Night

The annual lighting spectacular Red Deer Lights the Night will be back… Continue reading

Two Red Deer Remembrance Day ceremonies

Red Deerians will honour fallen soldiers this Remembrance Day at two ceremonies… Continue reading

Christmas Wish Breakfast makes children’s wishes come true

Bring a toy on Nov. 19 and enjoy free breakfast in Red Deer

Lacombe resident sees remarkable recovery after collision

Former Lacoka Female Hockey player Amanda Burt speaks to her recovery after a major collision

Supervised drug consumption site is coming soon to Red Deer, say some councillors

Many hope a local drug treatment centre is coming too

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month