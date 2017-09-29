Red Deer’s 2017-2018 entertainment guide

A look at what’s happening in Red Deer this season

A mixed bag of entertainment, from the silly to the sublime, will take the stage during Red Deer’s 20017/2018 season.

Gordon Lightfoot, Burton Cummings and Barenaked Ladies, are among the heavy-weight Canadian musicians heading to Red Deer’s Memorial Centre this fall — while Lester Quitzau, Madagascar Slim and Bill Bourne will be among those adding musical sizzle to our winter season when their group, Tri-Continental, performs at the Elks Lodge.

Arriving from further afield is perennial favourite The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, ready to play an already sold-out 50th-anniversary show next month.

British/U.S. group Foreigner, best known for the hit I Want to Know What Love Is, is the only band playing, so far this fall, at Red Deer’s Centrium on Oct. 13.

But Hedley will be back to shake up our local arena on Feb. 10 during the band’s Cageless Tour with Shawn Hook and Neon Dreams.

Lovers of different musical genres can enjoy shows by Tech N9ne, The Glorious Sons, Yukon Blonde and The Rural Alberta Advantage — right on down to The Wiggles for the youngest set.

On the silly side of the spectrum this fall are dogs and cats pulling cute moves in The World Famous Popovich Comedy Pet Theatre.

Popular Canadian comic Ron James will also be going for yuks with his word wizardry, as will Mary Walsh’s comically patriotic multi-media revue, Canada It’s Complicated.

Next spring, American ventriloquist Jeff Dunham will be hamming it up with his wooden sidekicks at the Centrium, while teacher-turned-comedian Gerry Dee cracks up the audience at the Memorial Centre.

Red Deerians will also be entertained by burgeoning home-grown talent. Much of this will be showcased locally during Alberta Culture Days, Sept. 29-Oct. 1.

Music lovers can also look forward to the Red Deer Symphony Orchestra’s seven-concert season. It touches on Asian influences, as well as classical compositions, and will even sound some jazzy notes with local performers Morgan McKee, Eric Allison and Cheryl Fisher in December.

Local musicians perform at live music venues around the city — including the Behind the Grind Songwriter’s Circle, featuring Red Deer host and musician Curtis Phagoo, with Vancouver’s Rodney DeCroo and Edmonton’s Mark Davis and Sarah Wheeler at the International Beer Haus on Oct. 12.

Red Deer College students and faculty also perform diverse concerts, as well as a season of plays (Major Barbara, The Retro Radio Christmas Review)at the Arts Centre and Studio A, as well as regular film screenings at the Welikoklad Event Centre.

Cinephiles can also take in flicks from around the world at the second annual Central Alberta Film Festival, running Feb 23-25, at Carnival Cinemas and the Scott Block Theatre.

And they can watch independent showings of locally shot movies, including Ignition Films’ atmospheric thriller Break On Through, which premieres before Halloween.

Ignition switches gears next spring to put on the one-woman stage show, The Year of Magical Thinking, while Red Deer Players will produce the provoking Frost/Nixon play, along with an original revue to run around Remembrance Day.

For lighter theatrical fare, there are farce and comedy dinner theatres by Lacombe’s Cow Patti Theatre, and Red Deer’s Central Alberta Theatre. Local kids have regular entertainment options from Calf Skit, Tree House Youth Theatre and Cornerstone Youth Theatre.

For grown-up laughter, there are no-holds-barred Bull Skit Comedy shows, and the subversive fun of the Strapping Young Lads in late November/early December.

lmichelin@reddeeradvocate.com