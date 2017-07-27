Red Deer’s Writers’ Ink members featured at First Friday gallery openings in August

One of the artworks by Mim Thompson at the Kerry Wood Nature Centre (photo by Lana Michelin).

Enjoy some literature with your visual arts during Red Deer’s First Friday gallery openings on Aug. 4.

For the first time, members of the Writer’ Ink literary group will be showcasing their local anthology, celebrating the group’s 25th anniversary, on the First Friday of August at the Kiwanis Gallery, downstairs in the downtown public library.

The gallery, run by the Red Deer Arts Council, is showing cottonwoodSky, mixed-media landscapes by Theresa Potter and Lorene Runham to Aug. 19. There’s a First Friday reception featuring the literary group’s members telling “a riddle and a story” from 6 to 8 p.m. It’s sponsored by Red Deer Downtown Business Association.

At the Red Deer Museum and Art Gallery, there are two continuing exhibits: Memory Bones, by local printmaker Jewel Shaw, and To Canada With Love, photographs by Tim Van Horn. Both run to Aug. 20th. There’s a First Friday reception from 5 to 8 p.m.

Over at A + Art Gallery & Unique Collections, Unit 203, 4919 49th Street 403- 896-8882, a Paintwerx Show can be seen, featuring watercolour works by Red Deer artist Marianne Harris. It goes from Aug. 4 to 31. There’s a First Friday reception from 4 to 6 p.m.

North of downtown, at the Marjorie Wood Gallery in the Kerry Wood Nature Centre, Botanical Art: My Perspective is showing by watercolour artist Elaine Funnell, of Spruce Grove. The exhibit runs to Sept. 15. There’s a First Friday reception from 4 to 6 p.m. No Shades of Grey, colourful acrylic nature art by Mim Thompson can also be seen in the centre’s main corridor until Aug. 19.

Other gallery shows are running in Red Deer with no receptions in August:

– The Corridor Community Gallery in the Recreation Centre is showing drawings and photos by Taylor Bootsma “and Friend” from July 31 to Sept. 25.

– The white gallery (main floor of Sunworks – 4924 Ross Street) is continuing to show Evoked Earth, paintings by Galia Kwetny, to July 29.

– The Viewpoint Gallery in the Cultural Services Centre, 3827 – 39 Street, is displaying Unlikely Partners a group exhibition by members of the Viewpoint Collective Media through to the end of August. The hours are Mon.-Fri. from 8 a.m. to 4:30 pm (closed noon-1 p.m.)

– Harris-Warke Gallery, upstairs at Sunworks, has Push Pull, large-scale prints by Dusty Herbig, to Aug. 19.

– The Hub on Ross, 4936 Ross Street is showing up-cycled glassware by artist Joy Davies, from Aug. 1 to 31.

