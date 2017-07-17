Reunited and it feels so good: I Mother Earth’s Tanna bros are touring again with Edwin

More musically seasoned and emotionally mature, the original members of I Mother Earth — Edwin and the brothers Tanna — will perform in Red Deer this month.

The reunited trio’s been “having a blast,” on a Scenery and Fish Tour that celebrates the 20th anniversary of the band’s double-platinum album of the same name.

After nearly two decades without Edwin, the founding group members are thrilled to be back together, playing Sunday, July 30, at Bo’s Bar and Grill.

Guitarist Jagori “Jag” Tanna said he and his brother, Christian Tanna, the group’s drummer, finally met with their old friend Edwin (Ghazal) last year after a long separation.

While various former members of I Mother Earth had crossed paths with the singer on the Toronto music scene over the years, Jag said he hadn’t seen Edwin since the vocalist left the band in 1997. “I don’t see anyone. I guess I’m a closet case…”

Edwin had become a solo artist and lead singer for the Canadian super group Crash Karma. He agreed to tour with I Mother Earth again after a jam session with the Tanna brothers made the three musicians realize they still shared a special chemistry.

Jag said, “It was like nothing ever changed — except we all got older. From the first rehearsal we were laughing.”

The brothers’ connection with Edwin goes way back. “Ed was Chris’s roommate,” recalled Jag. “They did everything together…”

Even when the singer left the rock band over creative differences, it was without much animosity. “We were too laid-back for that,” added Jag, who feels the trio have mellowed-out even more since. ‘Problems’ that seemed to matter before don’t seem important anymore, he added.

With maturity, “we forgive ourselves all our idiosyncrasies… We had a good thing for a long time, and it was like we came back to our senses.”

Fan reaction to the band’s reunion with Edwin has been “stellar,” said Jag, who noted I Mother Earth completed a successful arena tour across Canada in 2016.

The group’s been writing new material, but members are still uncertain how to share it with audiences. The complex arrangements mean the songs take a lot of work — “We have to figure out how we’re going to play them” — before testing them out on crowds.

I Mother Earth has released new singles to iTunes, instead of putting out a full album, and Jag said the band might continue doing this. “They’re like our business cards to get you to come to our concerts…”

The Toronto-based musicians find performing more fun these days, because they get to share their music with their children. Jag said, “I’m singing and dancing… guess that makes me a different kind of dad…”

