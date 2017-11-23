Susan Greenfield, AnnaMarie Lea and Stephanie Folkins (left to right) in a scene from Cow Patti’s The Christmas Express. (Contributed photo).

REVIEW: Cow Patti’s ‘The Christmas Express’ exudes seasonal spirit

Dinner theatre show runs in Lacombe until Dec. 17

Central Albertans can climb aboard Cow Patti Theatre’s The Christmas Express for a high-spirited musical ride back to the 1950s.

At Thursday night’s boisterous dessert-night performance at the Lacombe Golf and Country Club, 10 professional actors delivered a heaping helping of Christmas cheer through a comic story line — with maybe a dash of magic — by U.S. playwright Pat Cook.

With energy levels cranked to the ceiling, the actors really sold this seasonal story about how down-in-the-dumps residents of smalltown Holly get their Christmas groove back, with help from a mysterious stranger.

When Leo Tannenbaum (Brian Young) arrives on an express train that no one hears, a broken rail station radio suddenly starts playing and the town’s horrendously discordant choir begins sounding like the Mormon Tabernacle.

Is this Tannenbaum’s mystical doing? Or do the townfolk of Holly create their own Christmas miracle?

While no spoilers will be dropped here, make no mistake: Having anything other than a Merry Christmas experience while watching this production is not an option.

Abundant carols will be sung, a tree decorated, and homilies dropped about the joys of the season. And all along, the cast’s ho-ho-ho meter is set at the Nth degree.

If there’s a quibble to be had, it’s that the over-the-top acting that works so well for farces isn’t the best for conveying more bittersweet, human moments. But it certainly delivers the high spirits needed to keep The Christmas Express running on time.

Among the eccentric townfolk of Holly is station manager/curmudgeon Hilda, (Linda Goranson), her dopey sidekick Satch (Allan Cooke), and the town’s tipsy choir director Myrna (Susan Greenfield).

Cow Patti founder AnnaMarie Lea — who also directs this fast-paced show — plays tell-it-like-it-is postal worker Maggie, while Ponoka actor Valerie Barrett depicts intrepid Holly Herald reporter Penelope.

Add a couple of at-odds newlyweds to the mix (Stephanie Folkins and Tom Mifflin), as well as an intruder (Patric Masurkevitch) and a concerned daughter (Claira Lea), and you have the makings of this mapcap story that positively exudes seasonal spirit.

The Christmas Express runs to Dec. 17 as a dessert, brunch or dinner theatre. For more information, please visit www.cowpatti.com.


