Actors socialize in the green room in RDC’s Retro Radio Christmas Review. (Photo by LANA MICHELIN/Advocate staff).

REVIEW: RDC’s ‘Retro Radio Christmas Review’ will give you the warm fuzzies

The nostalgic radio-play production is on until Dec. 2 at Arts Centre

Ring-a-ding-ding! Bring back those fat tinsel garlands and jellied holiday salads.

Red Deer College is serving up a vintage slice of Christmas, with a side order of nostalgia, in its Retro Radio Christmas Review — at least for anyone who remembers the mid-20th century and its classic shows.

This fun Review takes place in a radio station, circa 1950. The wood-panelled, mid-century ambiance is complete with light-up ‘On The Air’ and ‘Applause’ signs. But to appease 21st-century audiences with short attention spans and cravings for visual stimulation, this radio station also has large screens upon which images are flashed to complement the story lines.

Although the actors speak into standing mics as old-school radio plays are performed live in two alternating evenings of entertainment— there’s nary a dull moment in this production, directed by Tom Bradshaw.

For when the actors aren’t ‘live-on-air,’ they can be seen celebrating the season in the on-stage green room.

Two different sets of plays are being rotated on alternate nights for the first half of the Review. The constant is a comic, bizarre version of A Christmas Carol, (Jughead as the Ghost of Christmas Past?), which will be presented in the second half of each performance.

Thursday’s dress rehearsal began with a goofy story line about Archie Andrews (Brett Nixon), Jughead (Jared Baker) and the Riverdale gang going last-minute Christmas shopping and meeting a snooty, meddlesome floorwalker (Christian Goodchild) at Stacy’s Department Store.

Then, the gee-whiz family from Father Knows Best went on an ill-fated tree-chopping expedition after son Bud (Jayden Baldry), daughters Betty and Katy (Kai Hall and Alex Creedon) and Mother Margaret (Aimbree Sweetgrass) gave Father Jim (James Walker) reason to think they’d forgotten the meaning of Christmas. (Warning: This story can still make parents cry).

The second-year student actors did an amazing job of bringing familiar characters to life — from Caleb Harrison channelling Lionel Barrymore as Scrooge, to Ethan Olsvik narrating as Orson Welles.

This is one of the uniformly best-acted RDC plays in a while. All 17 cast members created dynamic portrayals by focusing on vocal characterizations. (Nixon’s portrayal of the nerdy, freckle-faced Archie includes a voice that’s as high as we imagine it to be.)

On-stage sound effects and live music are other reasons to see Retro Radio Christmas Review. Bottom line? It’s an entertaining throw-back to Christmases Past. Whether you lived through the era or not, you will leave with a fuzzy, warm feeling.

On Nov. 23, Nov. 29, Dec. 1., and matinees on Nov. 24 and Dec. 2, Lucille Ball and the Dragnet crew will get into their own holiday high-jinx. (The Archie, Father Knows Best shows are on Nov 24, 28, 30, Dec. 2 and matinees on Nov. 25 and Dec. 1.)

Tickets are from the Black Knight Ticket Centre.


lmichelin@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

The Archie Andrews play is presented in RDC’s Retro Radio Christmas Review. (Photo by LANA MICHELIN/Advocate staff).

A scene from RDC’s Retro Radio Christmas Review. (Photo by LANA MICHELIN/Advocate staff).

Previous story
Makeup artist says Jeffrey Tambor forcibly kissed her on 2001 movie set

Just Posted

WATCH: Festival of Trees begins

A preview dinner and silent auction was held Wednesday night at Westerner Park

Medicinal marijuana referral clinic to open in Red Deer this month

Local Compass Cannabis Clinic to open by Nov. 30

Proposed trails for Riverside Meadows could provide “natural surveillance”

A proposal to add trails to Riverside Meadows has some residents hoping… Continue reading

Red Deer’s Bower Place aims to demolish Target, redevelop east side of mall

A major design of Bower Place could see the now-vacant Target demolished… Continue reading

Nutrition program continues to fuel students

Red Deer school expands program

Exclusive Video: Joshua Frank explains shooting Gordon, Sandra and Monica Klaus

Frank and Jason Klaus are facing triple murder charges in the deaths Klaus’ parents and sister

Liberals propose billions for affordable housing, including individual benefits

A Liberal government fond of promising help for those working hard to… Continue reading

Alberta Party sees growth in Central Alberta

Greg Clark addressed health care needs addressed in Red Deer

Ponoka council freezes Ponoka Fire Department spending

All discretionary spending frozen until full budget numbers are presented

WATCH: Ponoka’s Festival of Trees sees continued support

Three days of celebration and fundraising held at the Calnash Ag Event Centre

Creationist will speak at home-schooling convention in Red Deer

Ken Ham has debated Bill Nye on the Earth’s origins

Update: Innisfail girl found

A 15-year-old missing Innisfail girl has been located safe and sound. Police… Continue reading

Cost to fix Phoenix pay system to surpass $540 million, auditor general says

The federal government’s chronic salary struggles will take more time and more… Continue reading

Red Deer Christmas Bureau to help 1,300 children this year

Demand is high, but Red Deer always provides

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month