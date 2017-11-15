Rock singer Etheridge pleads guilty to possessing marijuana

BOWBELLS, N.D. — Grammy-winning rock singer Melissa Etheridge has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanour charge of possessing marijuana in North Dakota.

An attorney for the California musician entered the plea on her behalf Tuesday. Under a proposed order, Etheridge would pay a fine of $750 and serve unsupervised probation.

Etheridge was arrested in August when investigators found marijuana on her tour bus as it crossed from Canada into the U.S. Etheridge, who is a cancer survivor, has said she believes in the medicinal applications of cannabis.

KMOT-TV reports Etheridge’s attorney says the musician intended to apply for a medical marijuana license in North Dakota. State officials are setting up a medical marijuana system after voters approved it last year, but don’t expect the drug to be available to patients until late next year.

