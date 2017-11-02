Snoop Dogg stands over Trump body on album cover

An album cover image posted to Snoop Dogg’s Instagram account showing the rapper looking down on what appears to be the dead body of President Donald Trump has been removed from the platform.

The cover of the “Make America Crip Again” EP shows the rapper looking on as a body covered with a U.S. flag lies on a gurney with a toe tag reading “TRUMP.” The image is a play on the cover for Ice Cube’s 1991 album “Death Certificate.”

The photo was shared by Snoop Dogg Tuesday and later removed.

Snoop Dogg drew a rebuke from Trump on Twitter in March after releasing a music video in which he pointed a toy gun at a clown dressed like the president and pulled the trigger.

Previous story
Red Deer writers and actors jointly bring original stories to the stage
Next story
Gratitude and hammocks: Oprah’s out with her favourite things

Just Posted

Two to four centimetres of snow coming to Red Deer

Snowfall warning in effect in Nordegg region

Red Deer Catholic Regional School division buses cancelled in Rocky Mountain House

Schools are open but bus service cancelled

Dad bod calendar to raise money for Movember

Just one tweet sparked the creation of a dad bod calendar to… Continue reading

Great Chief Park enhancement on track for 2019 Canada Winter Games in Red Deer

A new football field, speed skating track and more is starting to… Continue reading

Robber brandishes machete

Rocky Mountain House RCMP investigate

Dad bod calendar to raise money for Movember

Just one tweet sparked the creation of a dad bod calendar to… Continue reading

‘Turning into a nightmare:’ Alberta landlord looks to evict driveway squatter

A southern Alberta landlord is hoping the courts will help him with… Continue reading

Opioid experts recommend Alberta expand programs

They say the measure will reduce the number ofpeople dying from drug overdoses

Highway crash highlights emotional risks for first responders combing through wreckage

As first responders searched for bodies in the wreckage of more than… Continue reading

Red Deer gets ready to Light the Night

The annual lighting spectacular Red Deer Lights the Night will be back… Continue reading

Two Red Deer Remembrance Day ceremonies

Red Deerians will honour fallen soldiers this Remembrance Day at two ceremonies… Continue reading

Christmas Wish Breakfast makes children’s wishes come true

Bring a toy on Nov. 19 and enjoy free breakfast in Red Deer

Lacombe resident sees remarkable recovery after collision

Former Lacoka Female Hockey player Amanda Burt speaks to her recovery after a major collision

Supervised drug consumption site is coming soon to Red Deer, say some councillors

Many hope a local drug treatment centre is coming too

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month