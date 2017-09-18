Sting, Elvis Costello to pay tribute to Leonard Cohen at memorial in Montreal

FILE - In this April 17, 2009, file photo, Leonard Cohen performs during the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival in Indio, Calif. Cohen’s family announced on Monday, Sept. 18, 2017 that a tribute concert for the late singer-songwriter will be held in Montreal on Nov. 6, a day before the anniversary of his death at the age of 82. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

MONTREAL — Adam Cohen, the son of singer Leonard Cohen, said Monday his father would likely want nothing to do with the memorial concert planned to mark the first anniversary of the music legend’s death.

Cohen was a private man and considered himself far less important in the world than he actually was, Adam Cohen said in an interview.

The concert is happening anyway, Cohen mused, and it’s going to be big.

Sting, Elvis Costello, k.d. lang, and Philip Glass are among the luminaries who will pay tribute to Cohen during a concert in the singer’s hometown, Montreal.

“There is going to be archival footage (of Cohen) and footage no one has ever seen before,” Cohen said. “There are surprise guests that people won’t expect. There are participants that I know of that I an not allowed to announce.”

Tower of Song: A memorial tribute to Leonard Cohen, will be held at Montreal’s Bell Centre Nov. 6.

Numerous musical acts are already on the bill to honour his legacy, in addition to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard.

Other artists set to participate include Lana Del Rey, Feist, The Lumineers and Damien Rice.

Tickets go on sale Saturday at noon.

Cohen died on Nov. 7, 2016, at age 82. The icon’s passing was not made public until a few days later.

“The evening corresponds to the one-year anniversary of his passing, and in the Jewish tradition, that represents the end of a year of mourning,” Cohen said.

He added he hopes the concert marks the “official beginning of having his songs being kept alive.”

Proceeds of the show will go to the Canada Council for the Arts, the Conseil des arts et des lettres du Quebec and the Conseil des arts de Montreal.

“Those are the (funding agencies) that gave my father his start,” Cohen explained.

Renowned concert and record producer Hal Willner will oversee Tower of Song.

“Leonard Cohen is a literary and musical icon,” Willner said. “To celebrate the first anniversary of his death, the event aims to present a tribute to an artist who is universally recognized as one of the great poets and songwriters of all time.”

Several other events are planned the week of the concert, including the opening of an exhibit at Montreal’s contemporary art museum.

Adam Cohen said despite his father’s modesty and desire for privacy, there is “something beautiful about the size of this commemoration and the amazing span of his influence being on display.

“If he was still around he would be wiggling and coming up with every excuse not to be part of the event — and I think he’s found the best reason yet.”