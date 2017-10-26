‘The Magnetic Voice’ performs a Red Deer show

Chura Montgomery is planning to make Red Deer sizzle with love songs and dance music influenced by her native Colombia.

The local singer will perform an original blend of blend pop and traditional South American tunes at a Sunday, Nov. 5, concert at the International Beer Haus from 7 to 9 p.m.

Montgomery’s songs are mostly sung in Spanish and draw from stories she hears, as well as her own life experiences.

Her 2015 album, Dejen Vivir Mi Vida (Let Me Live My Life) contains a track written shortly after her father’s death. But its imploring lyrics — “come back and fill up this emptiness” — were later turned into a love song at the suggestion of her music video producer/actor Julio Delmar.

Montgomery, billed as ‘The Magnetic Voice,’ feels much of Colombian music revolves around romance and dancing — and both will be in the offing at her Red Deer show, the first in many years.

The performer, who regularly returns to South America to make music videos for YouTube, admitted it’s been too long since she performed for local audiences.

The International Beer Haus concert will start with Montgomery singing original songs solo on stage. Guitarist Michael Gueffroy will accompany her during the second set. And Montgomery will finish the show by performing cover tunes in English with the local band 89.

The singer, who’s been invited to record in Mexico with a mariachi band, promises the audience an uplifting time: “You can go home with a smile on your face.”

For tickets, please call 403-392-1273.