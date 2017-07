Garth Brooks with with Trisha Yearwood plays Calgary on Sept.9

This is the last appearance of The World Tour in Alberta and Saskatchewan.

Garth Brooks will be joined by Trisha Yearwood at the Scotia Saddledome in Calgary on Sept. 9 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. sharp on Friday. There is an eight ticket limit.

Find out more information at www.ticketmaster.ca/garthbrooks