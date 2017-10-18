Time Machine 2 brings an around-the-world musical tour to Red Deer

Cast of Time Machine reprises the same musical concept with new (old) songs. (Contributed image).

The nostalgia train leaves the Scott Block station this week with the Time Machine 2 musical revue.

Anyone who loves the tunes of the 1960s to the 1980s is welcome to climb on board. The show runs from Oct. 19- 21 and Oct. 26 and 27.

Since last year’s Time Machine show was an immensely popular sell-out, local singers and musicians are thrilled to bring back the same musical concept with new golden oldies songs.

Producer Harley Hay said there appears to be a huge pent-up demand for nostalgic music. “There was a huge reaction. I was surprised by how well the show was received.”

This year’s revue will morph from being a love story to becoming an “around-the-world musical tour.” The audience will hear Ozzy Osbourne’s Crazy Train, as well as the Doobie Brothers’ Long Train Running. As the locomotive pulls into the Windy City, Sweet Home Chicago will be heard, which will be familiar to fans of the Blues Brothers.

Local singers will slip across the Atlantic to England to perform The Beatles ’ Ticket to Ride, visit Russia with Back in the U.S.S.R., then head south with Toto’s Africa, and Men At Work’s Land Down Under, before returning to North America.

Local singers Ryan Marchant, Kayla Williams, Michelle Colby, Laren Steppler and Josh Baynes are featured — as well as musicians Hay, Jeremy Doody, Melody Stang, Dave Parfett, Rob Goodwin, and Morgan McKee, who is the show’s music director.

“It’s going to be a real blast,” said Hay.

For tickets to the 8 p.m. shows, please visit www.bullskitcomedy.com, or contact Red Deer’s music stores.



