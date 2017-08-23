Trevor Noah among nominees for Thurber humour prize

NEW YORK — Trevor Noah is upholding a “Daily Show” tradition: He’s a nominee for the Thurber Prize for American Humor.

The Comedy Central host’s memoir “Born a Crime” was among three finalists prize officials announced Wednesday. The other nominees for the $5,000 honour are playwright-screenwriter Ken Pisani’s novel “Amp’d” and Aaron Thier’s time travelling novel “Mr. Eternity.”

Previous winners include Noah’s “Daily Show” predecessor Jon Stewart, Calvin Trillin and David Sedaris.

Because all three nominees this year are men, the winner will uphold another tradition: Only once since the award was established in 1997 has a woman received it. Julie Schumacher won in 2015 for “Dear Committee Members.”