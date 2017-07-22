‘Twin Peaks’ cast discusses the mystery of David Lynch

SAN DIEGO — Judging by the “Twin Peaks” panel at Comic-Con, solving the mystery of David Lynch seemed more pressing than the mystery of where the show is going.

The 18-episode revival of the ’90s show is currently airing on Showtime. It’s often inscrutable plot has vexed some and delighted others, but that it comes from the singular mind and vision of David Lynch has never been in question.

“I think it’s weird! Anyone else?” actor Matthew Lillard asked the 6,500-person Hall H audience Friday at the annual fan convention. “You guys saw Episode 8, right? That’s crazy.”

Lillard, a newcomer to the series, was joined by fellow “Twin Peaks” novices like Tim Roth and Naomi Watts as well as a few originals like Kimmy Robertson, Dana Ashbrook, James Marshall, Everett McGill and, of course, Kyle MacLachlan.

Some fans in the audience dressed as “Twin Peaks” characters past and present — there was an Audrey Horne and a ’90s Agent Dale Cooper who brought along a recorder and an act about talking to Diane, his secretary. The man dressed as the revival-inspired “Dougie Jones” wore an oversized green blazer and a tie on his head. Others sported Twin Peaks t-shirts adorned with Laura Palmer’s face.

Much like the first run of “Twin Peaks,” future plot points are closely guarded secrets. Not even MacLachlan has seen beyond what has aired and is watching it as it unfolds on Showtime.

“I like to watch at home alone with a glass of wine,” MacLachlan said. “That’s all I need.”

Lynch, who directed the 18-episodes of “Twin Peaks: The Return,” did not make the trek to San Diego, but still dominated the conversation, moderated by “Lost” co-creator and self-professed “Twin Peaks” super fan Damon Lindelof.

Lindelof said it was probably a good thing Lynch wasn’t there, or else he would just geek out over him.

The cast members tried their best to describe the enigmatic director — which a few said is the question they are most asked.

Lillard said Lynch has an incredible sense of joy and peace.

“He’s a fantastic human being,” Lillard said.

Watts, who starred in Lynch’s “Mulholland Dr.,” said she still gets a little star struck around him.

“He’s so unique and living on another world,” Watts said. “You just want to join that world.”

MacLachlan, who said he doesn’t know if he’d have had a television and film career were it not for Lynch, went a bit further.

“He’s very accessible to all of us and he’s very available. And then there is a point at which he goes into a place that is purely David. This is him as the artist. At that point I become like a fan,” MacLachlan said. “He’s a like a pal, but when he goes there he’s an artist in a place that I can’t share with him.”

Although there weren’t any teases, some Comic-Con audiences do have the chance to get a leg up on general audiences. Episode 11 of the series is screening Friday night at Comic-Con in advance of its Sunday premiere.

No word on whether or not coffee and doughnuts will be provided.

