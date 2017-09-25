CACHE Productions Releases The CACHE Project 2017 Films

Are You Listening? A Pathway to Empathy is a Catche Production. The film will be screened in Red Deer at the Scott Block on OCt. 12 at 7 p.m. Admission is free. Photo supplied

A release date has been set for the flagship film from The Cache Project 2017.

Are You Listening? A Pathway to Empathy will premier at a film release event in Red Deer at the Scott Block on Oct. 12 at 7 p.m.

The documentary is one of five from the CACHE Productions. Other films include Hutterite Harvest, Sacred Transitions, Forgotten Prairie and Of the Village.

Doors open at 6:30. The screening is free and open to the public upon reservation. RSVP with Susan Scott at 403-340-9082.

The CACHE Project is funded by the TELUS Optik Local fund and the films are available for free on demand on TELUS Optik TV, Youtube, The CACHE Project at www.thecacheproject.ca.



