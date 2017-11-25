Uma Thurman lashes out at Harvey Weinstein in cryptic post

NEW YORK — Uma Thurman has wished everyone a happy Thanksgiving — everyone except disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein.

In a cryptic Instagram post Thursday , the actress wishes her followers a happy Thanksgiving but adds, “except you Harvey, and all your wicked conspirators.” She says she’s “glad it’s going slowly — you don’t deserve a bullet.”

Dozens of actresses have alleged Weinstein sexually harassed or assaulted them, including Rose McGowan and Asia Argento. But Thurman has said she’s waiting to speak when she’s less angry.

She plays an assassin in the Weinstein-produced “Kill Bill.” She also starred in “Pulp Fiction,” another of his films.

