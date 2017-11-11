‘Very close to our hearts:’ Cello sisters dedicate new song to fallen soldiers

CALGARY — A new video featuring three Alberta cello-playing prodigies is being released on Remembrance Day and is dedicated to Canada’s fallen soldiers.

The three Coetzee sisters — Mari, Ine and Luka — lugged their cellos up Mount Lady MacDonald near Canmore, Alta., to shoot the video in early September.

“The cello is the musical instrument that most closely sounds like a human voice. We want those who are lost to have a voice … the oppressed, soldiers who are in wars,” said Ine Coetzee, 18, at the family home in southwest Calgary.

“We want to have a very powerful message with this video because it’s a piece that we use to remember those who we love … who have passed away.”

She said the sisters first played the song “Requiem for Three Cellos and Piano” by David Popper in their native South Africa the year that both of their grandfathers died.

“Since then we’ve always wanted to bring it out and have it as a remembrance for everyone who has meant something to Canada, to the world.”

The family came to Canada 17 years ago from South Africa and settled in Brooks, Alta., about two hours east of Calgary. The sisters’ father, Maarten Coetzee, is a doctor and served five years in the South African military.

The oldest sister, Mari, is turning 21 later this month. She’s an honours student pursuing a bachelors degree in cello performance from the New York-based Julliard School of Music.

Luka, who at 12 is the youngest and started playing at three, said the song is important to all of them.

“Our grandfathers have made a difference in our lives and we have loved them a lot and we are very happy that we can give something back to the world,” she said.

“It’s a very, very beautiful piece and it’s something that’s very, very close to our hearts together as a group.”

The video begins with the three cellists sitting on chairs at Lake Minnewanka in Banff National Park. It’s no coincidence that the mountain range in the background is known as the Three Sisters.

“The Three Sisters peaks are very beautiful because each has a nickname. The oldest sister on the left is called Faith and in the middle is Charity and the younger sister is Hope,” Ine Coetzee said.

“Those three words are really part of the message that we want to give. It just all fell into place after that.”

The “Journey of Remembrance” video is being premiered Saturday at The Military Museums in Calgary with the quote: ”We pay respect to the heroes of the past with the conviction that those who gave their lives to protect the vulnerable did so to inspire us to do the same.

“Lest we Forget.”

Retha Coetzee said she’s proud that her daughters, who come from a privileged background, are willing to give something back.

“I’m very excited for the three girls to play together and doing something more substantial with their music and giving back to society,” she said.

“They are very privileged to be able to study music and I’m excited that they will be able to give something back and make a difference in people’s lives.”

Previous story
Louis C.K. says he misused his power and ‘brought pain’

Just Posted

Accused killer’s confessions ruled inadmissible

Judge rules RCMP interviewers waited too long to give accused a bathroom break

Making the case for a supervised injection site in Red Deer

Discovery of carfentanil in city hall washroom

Police request help finding fraud suspect

Stettler RCMP issued arrest warrant

Influenza cases on the rise

Immunization continues in Red Deer and Central Alberta

Online threats for Hunting Hills included ‘shooting up’ an event

Red Deer RCMP continue to investigate threats made against the school

WATCH: Penhold Remembrance Day ceremony

Continue reading

UPDATED: City hall shut down after carfentanil scare

Deadly opiod found in package of drugs left in public washroom on Wednesday

Merritt Mountie charged with assault

Charges are in relation to an incident in May at the detachment, B.C. Prosecution Service said

A veteran in Red Deer shares his story

His job was to transport morse code equipment to the front lines

Blackfalds RCMP arrest “armed and dangerous” man

A 38-year-old man, who police identified as armed and dangerous, was arrested… Continue reading

VIDEO: B.C.’s own hammock deer garners celebrity status

After getting tangled in a backyard hammock the deer in Prince Rupert has T-shirts, Facebook page

Cannabis activists say they still have work to do after legalization

Cannabis activists say that while they’ve succeeded in helping to push for… Continue reading

Daylight time comes to an end this weekend — amid renewed scrutiny

Daylight saving time ends on Sunday in most parts of the country,… Continue reading

Scientists discover hidden chamber in Egypt’s Great Pyramid

Scientists say they have found a hidden chamber in Egypt’s Great Pyramid… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month