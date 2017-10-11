Waiting for a musical like this? Foreigner’s ‘Jukebox Hero’ to open next October

It’s been 40 years since Foreigner released its first album and now the songs of the legendary rock group are being made into a musical.

“Jukebox Hero” will tell the story of a hard-hit American town that is saved with the emergence of a rock group that helps bring in new industry.

A 10-city Canadian tour is to begin in Calgary next October and its creators hope to see it eventually move to London’s West End and Broadway.

Foreigner founder Mick Jones says a musical based on the band’s songs is something he’s been thinking about for years.

He says about a dozen Foreigner songs will be included in the musical.

The story is based on a script by the British writing duo responsible for the films “The Commitments” and “Across the Universe.”

