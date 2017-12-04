Dave Matthews to perform at Hurricane relief concert in NYC

Dave Matthews and Trey Anastasio Band will perform at a concert in January to benefit hurricane relief efforts in United States and the British Virgin Islands.

Aaron Neville and Hurray for the Riff Raff will also perform at Radio City Music Hall in New York for “A Concert for Island Relief” on Jan. 6. Tickets go on sale Friday.

The Madison Square Garden Company, which owns Radio City, says it will donate the use of the venue and “will cover all venue-related expenses.” Ticketmaster will also donate proceeds from ticket service fees to the event.

Funds will benefit those affected by Hurricane Irma, which ripped through Florida and is blamed for at least 70 deaths, and Hurricane Maria, which caused widespread destruction in Puerto Rico.

Previous story
‘Coco’ tops box office for second straight week with $26.1M
Next story
Stage right: Canadian musicians find much to love about writing theatrical shows

Just Posted

Red Deer RCMP arrest two with firearm and stolen IDs on multiple warrants

Red Deer RCMP arrested a man and a woman who were both… Continue reading

Drug dealer claims constitutional rights violated

Lawyer for Allie Gader will argue constitutional challenge in March

Man charged with attempted murder after Eastview home invasion

A 53-year-old woman was assaulted

Feds willing to give more pot tax revenue to provinces to help municipalities

OTTAWA — The Trudeau government is willing to give provinces and territories… Continue reading

Lamborghini joins the boom in supercar SUVs

MILAN — Supercar makers have long known that parked next to that… Continue reading

Community Kitchen will help people with low or fixed incomes

Community Kitchen will support people with low or fixed incomes in Central… Continue reading

Red Deer Emergency Services rescue dog on thin ice

Fire crews saved a dog after he ran onto thin ice on… Continue reading

B.C. court rules against injured veterans in fight for disability pensions

The B.C. Court of Appeal has dealt a devastating blow to a… Continue reading

Advocate web poll suggests most support Bower Place expansion

A majority of shoppers support an expansion to Bower Place, an Advocate… Continue reading

Vancouver is a lonely place for young people: report

Participation in community events has dropped over the past five years

Community Kitchen will help people with low or fixed incomes

Community Kitchen will support people with low or fixed incomes in Central… Continue reading

Replay: Red Deer Dec. 3

Watch the highlights from Red Deer and Central Alberta

2019 Canada Winter Games gear available at Bower Place

The 2019 Canada Winter Games Gear is available for the 2017 holiday… Continue reading

VIDEO: B.C. woman sets new world highline record in Utah

Nelson’s Mia Noblet crossed a 493-metre gap that was 120 metres up in the air

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month