Wide selection of art can be viewed at Red Deer’s First Friday gallery openings in July

Tangle Fist, an art print by Dusty Herbig, is showing at the Harris-Warke gallery (photo contributed).

Printmaking and literary works are included in the summertime selection of art displayed at galleries around Red Deer.

There’s a wide variety of First Friday gallery opening receptions in July.

CottonwoodSky, a mixed-media exhibit by Central Alberta artists Theresa Potter and Lorene Runham. runs to Aug. 19, in the Kiwanis Gallery in Red Deer Public Library, operated by the Red Deer Arts Council. A First Friday reception for July runs from 6-8 p.m. and is sponsored by Red Deer Downtown Business Association.

Memory Bones, a new show of works by printmaker Jewel Shaw goes from July 2nd to Aug. 20 at the Red Deer Museum and Art Gallery. There’s a First Friday opening reception from 5-8 p.m. To Canada With Love Artist, photographic murals by Red Deer artist Tim Van Horn, also continues until Aug. 20 at the museum.

The Hub on Ross is exhibiting, Filtered, a show of paintings by Cydnee Sparrow to July 31. There’s a First Friday reception from 4-6 p.m.

The Gallery on the Alley at Alberta Art and Drafting, 4711 – 49 Ave., has an exhibit of literary and visual artworks by Janice Gallant. As well, the New Beginnings show is on until July 29. There’s a reception from 7-9 p.m. (Guests are asked to register to attend by calling 403-346-8255.)

The Harris-Warke Gallery, upstairs in the Sunworks Home & Garden Store, is showing Contradiction, printmaking by Dusty Herbig, from July 7 to Aug. 19. The First Friday reception is from 6 to 8 pm.

The Marjorie Wood Gallery in the Kerry Wood Nature Centre is displaying mixed media works by Mim Thompson in No Shades of Gray, from July 6 to Aug. 18. There’s a reception from 4-6 p.m.

Other art can be seen around the city, albeit with no July receptions, at:

– The Corridor Community Gallery at the downtown Recreation Centre is hosting a Red Deer Art Club Members Show to July 31.

– the white gallery (main floor of Sunworks) is showing Evoked Earth, abstract paintings by Red Deer artist Galia Kwetny Media to July 29.

– The Viewpoint Gallery in the Cultural Services Centre, 3827 – 39 Street, is exhibiting Unlikely Partners, a group show for July and August. Opening hours during the work week are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (closed noon-1 p.m.)