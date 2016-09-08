Beating old drum

“One-two punch against pollution” was the Advocate’s headline on August 31, 2016.

The story starts with; “Red Deerians will be recruited to do their part to improve the city’s sub-par air quality.” Naturally it is our fault.

The city planners are compartmentalizing our city and requiring commuting for everyone.

They will be building and expanding high schools, arenas, skating rinks, swimming pools on the south side. They will be building and expanding public works and industrial parks on the north side, so everyone has to commute across town.

They are developing thousands of acres on the north end of town, industrial parks and commercial and residential areas. 20,000 plus residents but no high school, indoor skating rinks and no swimming pools. Those 20,000 plus residents will have to commute go to high school, play hockey, swim etc. They expect those 20,000 plus new residents and the current 30,000 plus residents to make do with the Dawe Centre.

When Red Deer as a whole was that size the politicians decided that Red Deer needed a fourth pool, and three high schools. The latest recreational centre, the most popular recreational centre is in the south east corner of the city. Means nearly everyone has to commute. Perhaps the city planners and city council should think about acquiring some information.

Forcing people to commute across town to work, to go to high school, to swim, to skate, to use cultural facilities is as antiquated as you can get, and then wagging your finger at a parent for idling in cold weather is mind boggling.

Perhaps instead of blaming us, city hall can rethink their plans and deal with the root causes of our sub-par air quality . Perhaps city hall will be recruited to do their part to improve the city’s sub-par air quality.

​Garfield Marks​, Red Deer