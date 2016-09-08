Canada needs a Donald Trump

Please allow me to respond to Broken records define the climate crisis (by David Suzuki). Mr. Suzuki goes into quite a lengthy article about climate change and how CO2 is wrecking our climate and our planet.

But, he goes on to say that industrial propagandists are wrecking his theory. They are saying that CO2 is not a pollutant but a benign gas. Then Dr. Suzuki goes on to say that, “It is true CO2 is good for plants.” So is nitrogen, he says. But when it runs into waterways and the oceans it pollutes them.

Here, I want to emphatically state that CO2, which is carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, with some other carbons, is the life blood of our planet. Without it, we as humans and all animal life could not exist. All plants depend on carbon to survive.

Nitrogen is a fertilizer. Most farmers use it to grow bigger and better crops. Yes, some of it may run off into water ways and make its way to the ocean. But, it acts as a fertilizer in the water, allowing water plants to grow more abundantly and feeding plankton in the ocean.

If you want to control CO2, plant more trees especially evergreen trees. They breathe in carbon year around, and give us oxygen. Give farmers credits to grow trees on their farms. Have controlled burns and burn (pine beetles) out, and then re-forest those areas.

Since NASA started photographing the planet, they have reported that our planet is getting much greener in the desert areas, large clear cut areas of South America, and in our north. There is so much we could be doing for our environment but what do governments want to do about CO2? Tax, tax, tax and use people like Dr. David Suzuki for scare tactics so peoples’ minds are conditioned for more tax.

Do we have an opposition in Parliament that will speak for the people in this regards? No. They all want to get on the gluttonous band wagon of more tax.

It’s time for a Donald Trump in Canada.

C.W. Wallace, Red Deer