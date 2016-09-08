Concerned taxpayer

In 2013 my campaign for Edmonton City Council was based on: openness, transparency and accountability, flat fee FOIP requests and respecting our tax dollars.

(Regarding) Red Deer NDP MLA Barb Miller brewing a cup of hard to swallow tax dollar abuse — is there a story behind the headlines? Where were the K-cups in question purchased from?

Was it from one of her political supporters as Federal Liberal Health Minister Jane Philpott and her tax dollar luxury limo ride was?

What gives representatives from any political party the right to use tax dollars like their own personal bank roll?

Hard working Albertans and Canadians don’t have that entitlement luxury why should our elected representatives?

(We) taxpayers are tired of elected representatives taking tax dollar sponsored limo rides and brewing up massive cups of tax dollar coffee that leave a bad after taste in one’s mouth.

Sincerely a very concerned taxpayer.

Rob Bernshaw, Edmonton