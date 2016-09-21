Cycling rules lacking

I searched around for information on cycling rules in Red Deer. Lax information is available.

Calgary has in depth, informative guidelines to read and follow.

So I read (recently) that a child got hit and broke his femur in half. Let’s get on top of this Red Deer. It’s disappointing. I did email the City of Red Deer and received a reply stating that “…We have reviewed our bicycling content currently on the website and will be adding additional information to help answer any questions drivers or cyclists may have….” Hopefully.

Shannon Garlinski, Red Deer