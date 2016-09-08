Future looks bright at Red Deer College

Summer is wrapping up at Red Deer College. That means we’re saying farewell to over 25,000 students and community members who spent time with us at a wide variety of youth Summer Camps and adult Series Summer Arts School.

The end of summer also means our favourite time of year, as we welcome thousands of students who will be coming to RDC either for the first time or returning to continue their studies. As we prepare to start the new academic year, enrolment is strong, with even more students attending RDC.

This fall, we’re thrilled to launch the new Media Studies and Professional Communication diploma program. In the fall of 2017, we’ll introduce two new programs: the Instrumentation Engineering Technology diploma and, pending Government approval, the Human Resources Management Graduate Certificate.

We’re very pleased to be able to offer such diverse programs and courses right here in Red Deer. Moving forward, we will continue to work with students and our business partners to develop and deliver programming that’s relevant and applicable to the needs of the central Alberta economy.

As we look ahead to the coming year, it’s encouraging to think about how our students will learn and grow. It’s also exciting to embark on another season filled with activities that make college life and our community so special. From the wide variety of RDC activities, such as Athletics and creative arts performances, to community-organized events, such as film screenings, conferences and awards banquets, there’s always something happening at RDC.

Whether you’ll be joining us as a student or as a community member who will enjoy the many activities across our campuses, we look forward to connecting with you this year.

Joel Ward, RDC President & CEO