Hats off to hospital staff

Often times we hear about how bad the health-care system is in Alberta and poor the standard of service is. Like any other “business” the operation of it is only as good as its employees. I want to share my good story as someone experiencing the health system and hospitalization for the first time.

This past April, I discovered that I going into renal failure and other complications. That afternoon my physician, Dr. Holmes was concerned enough to call Dr. Rudolph at the Red Deer Hospital. She had me admitted to the hospital within hours.

Over several days, I was given a number of tests. Checked in on by awesome, caring nurses. Basically treated like a king in my opinion. My only complaint was that I was moved around due to a lack of beds, which of course was no fault of theirs. It all went well and I was released in four days.

At home, a nurse that was assigned to my post-care (called me). I was pleasantly surprised and really appreciative the concern and help with the future tests that I still needed. She co-ordinated and stayed in touch. She also said to call her anytime.

Two weeks ago the phone rang again and it was Gord, a pharmacist at the hospital checking with me about how I was doing and the meds I was taking. He confirmed my appointment with the doctor.

She remembered me from my hospital stay, which was made me feel like a person and not just a number. After a good talk she went and got Gord so we could meet. That was very nice.

Since then he has called me to check in and make sure things are OK. He gave me his cell number in case I had any questions. The bottom line and the reason for this letter is to give a shout out to everyone concerned with my care. I was blown away with how concerned and how genuine they were.

I think our health-care professionals are the best. Thanks for everything.

Glenn Devereaux, Red Deer