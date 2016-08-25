K-Cups telling

Albertans recently found out that Red Deer-South MLA Barb Miller spent almost $5,000 on K-Cups for the coffee machine in her constituency office. Naturally, neither I, nor the public, was very happy about this.

Reporters are saying Ms. Miller has been hard to find ever since this news became known, but she did release a statement defending her actions. Let’s take a look at what it said.

Ms. Miller said in her statement that she regularly holds meetings with stakeholders and constituents and serves coffee. While that may be, my office in Sylvan Lake, and my colleague Ron Orr’s office in Lacombe, are handling issues from Red Deer residents who cannot get ahold of either of their two NDP MLAs.

Ms. Miller also said in her statement that she was stocking up for the next two to three years, neglecting the fact that coffee K-Cups have three to eight month best-used-by date. Is she really planning to serve her constituents stale coffee? And if she’s really going through that much coffee, why doesn’t she just brew a fresh pot at almost no expense to taxpayers and eliminate the environmental impact of all those K-Cups in our landfills?

Lastly, Ms. Miller said in her statement that she got a good value for the K-cups. Well if our calculations are correct, it appears she is paying up to two dollars per cup, which is almost three times more than these units cost at Costco.

Ms. Miller’s decision to buy thousands of dollars worth of K-Cups to last three years raises more questions than not. And while this may seem like a minor issue compared to the billions this NDP government is wasting, I believe it is indicative of the systemic NDP fiscal recklessness that is harming our province and burdening our already overburdened taxpayers.

Don MacIntyre is the Wildrose MLA for Innisfail-Sylvan Lake