More work needed on Hwy 2A

I remember writing a letter to the editor about this subject sometime in 2014. The part of Hwy 2A that requires the most urgent upgrades is the section between Red Deer and Blackfalds. In the time between my first letter and this one, a major project did take place. That would be the two-lane roundabout at Hwy 597 and 2A. This was certainly the right choice of an intersection to be built there. It has made a huge positive impact for both traffic flow and safety. However, the rest of this corridor is still in urgent need of upgrades. A particular issue facing traffic on a very frequent basis is the level rail crossing south of the Blindman River. I have witnessed road rage between railway staff and motorists. Near misses happen way too often. Some motorists try to ‘beat the train.’ Other times, it seems rail staff almost intentionally block the roadway while switching rail cars, as if they are entitled to back up traffic for a couple of kilometres. At other points along the highway, traffic is so congested, it makes a common left turn onto the highway seem almost impossible at certain times of the day. The rail crossing needs an overpass, and the highway needs expanding. In the last provincial budget, the twinning of Hwy 2A from Red Deer to Blackfalds was unfunded. At least it’s on the governments radar for road projects. I personally can’t wait until the roadway is upgraded. Proper planning would have seen this highway upgraded years ago.

Travis Beebe, Blackfalds