New job for Joe Ceci

Who would have thought that Joe Ceci, our recently minted president of the Treasury Board and finance minister, would have had the time or indeed the skill to take on the title of Honourary Brewmaster and beer promoter for the province of Alberta?

It was with considerable concern for our impressionable young people that one viewed the recent photo featured in the Advocate of Joe and our two members of the legislature swilling beer while leaning on the bar of a local producer. Surely, the promotion of more local beer drinking might seem to be at odds with the healthy-living choices that our government is supposedly championing at the present time. When coupled with the admonitions of MADD, it would seem inappropriate for the government to be encouraging Albertans to become obese intoxicated drivers.

In a recent letter to the editor by Joe Ceci, the brewmaster declared that “beer jobs are good jobs.” Be that as it may, does he really believe that he will be able to replace all of the energy industry jobs which have been lost with beer jobs? Albertans are going to have to drink an awful lot of beer.

Come to think of it, the individuals from the energy industry on the odd occasion and usually at pay day would relax and have a couple of brewskies. Unfortunately, pay days are now few and far between unless these unemployed can all become Alberta brewers and drink their own product.

One is frightened that the premier may add the duty of promoting the legal smoking of marijuana to Joe’s already overflowing plate and finally Alberta’s economic woes will be on the way to recovery. Mind you — the smoke would have to be home grown and not B.C. bud. Albertans deserve better leadership and decorum than this from those who propose to lead.

Donald A. Petersen, Red Deer